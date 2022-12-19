Create

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2022-23 match

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Dec 19, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Adrian Luna will be crucial for Kerala Blasters.
Adrian Luna will be crucial for Kerala Blasters. (Image Courtesy: KBFC Media)

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters in a clash between the two southern ISL rivals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Monday, December 19.

The Marina Machans humbled NorthEast United FC 7-3 in their previous encounter. Led by the league's top-scorer Abdenasser El Khayati, Thomas Brdaric's team have shown incredible attacking firepower, but Chennaiyin FC's concern remains their defense.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are five points ahead of Chennaiyin FC and are in a rich vein of form of their own.

Following a victory over Bengaluru FC in their last game, the Blasters have now won five matches on the trot. A win on Monday would propel them to the third spot in the points table.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met on 18 previous occasions in the ISL. Seven of these meetings have ended in draws. The Marina Machans have emerged on top in six encounters, while the Blasters have won five. Last season, Kerala Blasters did the double over Chennaiyin FC.

Matches played: 18

CFC wins: 6

KBFC wins: 5

Draws: 7

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

CFC: Vladimir Koman & Mirlan Murzaev (2), Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Germanpreet Singh, Rahim Ali, and Lukasz Gikiewicz (1).

KBFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8), Alvaro Vasquez (8), Sahal Abdul Samad (6), Adrian Luna (6).

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Cleansheets from the previous ISL season

CFC: Vishal Kaith (2) and Debjit Majumder (1).

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (7).

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL campaign

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (CFC - 41), Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (KBFC - 47)

Most passes: Vladimir Koman (CFC - 909), Adrian Luna (KBFC - 945)

Most tackles: Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC - 68), Lalthathanga Khawlhring (KBFC - 98)

Most touches: Vladimir Koman (CFC - 1085), Adrian Luna (KBFC - 1326)

Edited by Samya Majumdar
