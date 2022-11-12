Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 12th, 2022

Chennaiyin FC will be eying their first home win of the season when they lock horns with Mumbai City FC at the Marina Arena on Saturday, November 12.

The home side have a tough task on hand against a quality opponent against whom they have failed to get a single win in their last six outings, including the most recent meeting at the Durand Cup which ended 5-3 in Mumbai's favou.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric acknowledged the qualites of their opponents and urged his players to give their best.

For the key fixture, the side will also miss the services of several key players. Vafa Hakhamaneshi, who has been vital for Chennai in the backline, will have to sit out following a suspension in their previous encounter, while vice-captain Narayan Das and star striker Kwame Karikari too will be missing from action.

As for Mumbai City, the team are undefeated in their five fixtures with two wins and three draws and will look to continue their strong run. The team has no injury concerns and will likely field their previous starting eleven.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammed Nawaz, and Bhaskar Roy.

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade (ruled out of the season), Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mehtab Singh, and Gursimrat Singh Gill.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, and Asif Khan.

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, and Ayush Chhikara.

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Devansh Dabas, Lovepreet Singh.

Defenders: Narayan Das, Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Md. Sajid Dhot, Ajith Kumar, Monotosh Chakladar, and Md. Aqib.

Midfielders: Nasser El Khayati, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Duker, Sajal Bag, Chris White, Mohammed Rafique, Sourav Das, and Suhail Pasha.

Forwards: Ninthoi Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Romario Jesuraj, Petar Sliskovic, Kwame Karikari, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jockson Dhas, Senthamizh, Jobby Justin, Gulab Singh, and Mohamed Liyaakath.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Fallou Diagne, Ajith Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Nasser El Khayati, Jiteshwor Singh, Petar Sliskovic, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni and Rahim Ali

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Apuia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, Match 29.

Date and time: Saturday, November 12, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Phurba Lachenpa, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Fallou Diagne, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Jiteshwor Singh, Greg Stewart, Rahim Ali, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Debjit Majumder, Sanjeev Stalin, Rahul Bheke, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Apuia Ralte, Bipin Singh, Nasser El Khayati, Alberto Noguera, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Petar Sliskovic

Captain: Nasser El Khayati | Vice-captain: Bipin Singh

