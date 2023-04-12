Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: 3 things we learned | Hero Super Cup 2023

Chennaiyin FC defeated NorthEast United FC 4-2 in their opening game of the Super Cup 2023 in Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala, today (April 11th).

Group D of the Super Cup has Mumbai City FC and Churchill Brothers along with Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC.

Chennaiyin FC didn't have the best of seasons in the ISL as they finished eighth in the points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

NorthEast United FC had one of the worst seasons ever in the ISL as they created the record for the most consecutive losses (10) and finished last in the points table.

Both teams had pride and an AFC Cup playoff spot to salvage from the Super Cup. The tournament provided both sides with the perfect opportunity to end their seasons on a high.

The game started with Chennaiyin FC making most of the early attacks in search of an early goal.

Rahim Ali scored the opening goal in the 17th minute with a brilliant header. Edwin Sydney Vanspaul doubled the lead for the Marina Machans in the 33rd minute with a fantastic volley.

Rochharzela scored in the 42nd minute to get one back for the Highlanders.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-1 in favor of Chennaiyin FC.

The second half started on a similar note to the first half with the Marina Machans trying to increase their lead. Julius Duker scored in the 50th minute from a corner to make it 3-1 for Chennaiyin FC.

Rahim Ali scored his second goal of the game in the 82nd minute with another powerful header to make it 4-1 for the Marina Machans.

Laldanmawia Ralte scored in added time (90+3) to reduce the losing margin for the Highlanders.

The scoreboard at full-time read 4-2 in favor of Chennaiyin FC.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game.

#3 Floyd Pinto is the third coach for NorthEast United FC this season

Vincenzo left the team before the Super Cup

NorthEast United FC started the season with Israel's Marco Balbul as the head coach. After a string of poor performances, the Israeli gaffer was sacked.

The Highlanders then appointed former Gokulam Kerala FC coach Vincenzo Alberti Annese as their head coach. The Italian gaffer had a short spell at the club and left after the ISL season to take up the Nepal National team job.

Floyd Pinto, the assistant coach for NorthEast United FC, was appointed as the head coach for the Super Cup, making him the third coach to take charge of the Highlanders this season. Even with the multiple coaches changes, the fortunes didn't change for the Highlanders as they suffered yet another defeat.

#2 Chennaiyin FC shine with El Khayati

CFC managed to cope with El Khayati's absence in a good way (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Chennaiyin FC didn't have the best season as per their expectations. The one bright spark for them this season has been El Khayati, who lit up the league with his performance and skill. His ability to get past defenders and to score was praised by all.

It was often noted this season that when El Khayati didn't feature in a game, the Marina Machans failed to play eye-catching football.

Today, though, Thomas Brdaric's side managed to overcome the absence of El Khayati and dominate the game from start to finish.

They didn't look like a side that would lose control of the game even once during the game.

The way Chennaiyin FC played today, they will have hopes of playing in the semi-finals. The remaining two games, though, will prove to be difficult for Marina Machans.

#1 NorthEast United FC's disaster season continues

Wilmar Gil failed to impress today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

NorthEast United FC started the season on a disastrous note, setting the record for the highest number of consecutive defeats in the ISL. At one point it looked like they could end the season without a single point but that wasn't the case as they managed to secure five points in the league. This is the worst performance by any side in the ISL ever.

There were faint hopes of seeing a better performance by the Highlanders in the Super Cup but they failed to show any promise today as they were beaten comprehensively by Marina Machans.

Floyd Pinto has a lot on his hands if wants to make a good impression in the remaining two group stage games.

