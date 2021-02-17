Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC will square off in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday. While the former team is winless in the last seven matches, the latter is unbeaten in the same number of games.

Chennaiyin FC took the lead twice against FC Goa in their last match but couldn't maintain it on both occasions. Jakub Sylvestyr scored the first goal of the night when he pounced on a mistimed clearance from Adil Khan.

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored Chennaiyin FC's second goal after he capitalized on miscommunication between Mohammed Ali and goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

NorthEast United FC head into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 win over Odisha FC. Luis Machado scored a brace while Deshorn Brown pumped in the other goal for the Highlanders. Federico Gallego bagged two assists and will be the key in NorthEast United's attacks against Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

NorthEast United FC have the upper hand over Chennaiyin FC in their head-to-head battles. The Highlanders have six victories while the Marina Machans have only three wins. The two sides have played four draws.

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

NorthEast United FC wins: 6

Draws: 4

Top Scorers from the current season

Chennaiyin FC - Esmael Goncalves (4)

NorthEast United FC - Luis Machado (6)

Clean sheets from the current season

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith (6)

NorthEast United FC - Gurmeet (2), Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (2)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Jakub Sylvestyr - 32 (CFC), Luis Machado - 40 (NEUFC)

Most Passes: Memo Moura - 726 (CFC), Lalengmawia - 541 (NEUFC)

Most Interceptions: Reagan Singh - 35 (CFC), Lalengmawia - 38 (NEUFC)

Most Tackles: Memo Moura - 89 (CFC), Khassa Camara - 79 (NEUFC)

Most Touches: Memo Moura - 954 (CFC), Lalengmawia - 711 (NEUFC)

Most Assists: Jakub Sylvestyr - 2 (CFC), Federico Gallego - 6 (NEUFC)

Most Shots: Jakub Sylvestyr - 32 (CFC), Luis Machado - 40 (NEUFC)