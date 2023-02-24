Bottom-placed NorthEast United are all set to travel to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai to face Chennaiyin FC on Friday, February 24.

After a topsy-turvy season, Marina Machans appear to have picked up form towards the end of the campaign. They have won their last two games against East Bengal and FC Goa despite missing out on a few key players.

While they cannot finish in the top six, looking back on the season, Thomas Brdaric’s side have been unlucky on several occasions. However, he will hope to continue his project in Chennai, which is starting to pay dividends.

Last time out, they defeated FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium, courtesy of some resolute defending and clinical ability in front of the goal. Kwame Karikari, who has impressed the CFC faithful, scored a brace and will look to continue his form.

Meanwhile, it has been a season to forget for NorthEast United. With just five points to their name, they will finish rock-bottom with fourteen points separating them from 10th-placed Jamshedpur FC.

Vincenzo Annese will hope that he will be given time to rebuild the squad and bounce back next season. Moreover, youngsters like Parthib Gogoi and Emil Benny have impressed on occasion, which is unquestionably a positive sign.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: Head to head

This fixture has been even in the past with both sides winning six times, with the tie ending in a draw on five occasions. Chennaiyin FC, however, have scored 32 goals compared to NorthEast United’s 30.

Nasser El Khayati weaved his magic for CFC in the reverse fixture, with the Moroccan scoring a hat-trick in the 7-3 drubbing.

Matches played: 17

CFC wins: 6

NEUFC wins: 6

Draws: 5

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: Top goalscorers this season

CFC: Nasser El Khayati (9), Petar Sliskovic (8),

NEUFC: Wilmar Gil Jordan (6), Aaron Evans (2).

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: Most cleansheets this season

CFC: Samik Mitra (2)

NEUFC: Mirshad Michu (1)

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United:

More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Arindam (29 - NEUFC), Debjit Majumder (25 - CFC),

Most chances created: Aakash Sangwan (25 - CFC), Romian Philippoteaux (18 - NEUFC)

Most interceptions: Ajith Kumar (34 - CFC), Gaurav Bora (31 - NEUFC)

Most shots: Petar Sliskovic (50 - CFC), Wilmar Gil Jordan (20 - NEUFC)

