Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Odisha FC will face Chennaiyin FC in Match No. 33 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

The Marina Machans have only scored two points in their last three games after a great start to the season. They are now fifth in the table with two wins, two ties, and one loss, but a victory over Odisha FC will put them back in the top four.

Chennaiyin's defense has been rock solid all season. They have only conceded three goals in five ISL games to have the current best defensive record in the league.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC have had a solid start with three wins from five games, but haven't really lit up the tournament as much as their fans had hoped for. Spanish coach Kiko Ramirez has had his fair share of success and failure with Odisha FC this season. Despite a promising start against Jamshedpur FC in their previous match, the Juggernauts were unable to cope with the Red Miners' variety and were trounced 4-0.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head

Chennaiyin FC have faced Odisha FC four times in the history of the ISL, with each team winning once and the other two games ending in draws. They last met in January 2021, where the Marina Machans came out on top 2-1.

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Chennaiyin FC: Isma (4), Lallianzuala Chhangte (4)

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (12), Cole Alexander (3)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (six clean sheets in 20 matches)

Odisha FC: Arshadeep Singh (one clean sheet in 16 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Arshadeep Singh (Odisha FC) - 64, Vishal Kaith (Chennaiyin FC) - 51

Most passes: Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 803, Eli Sabia (Chennaiyin FC) - 720, Jacob Tratt (Odisha FC) - 634, Vinit Rai (Odisha FC) - 538

Most interceptions: Eli Sabia (Chennaiyin FC) - 36, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC)- 35, Gaurav Bora (Odisha FC) - 38

Most Tackles: Vinit Rai (Odisha FC) - 74, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 99

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee