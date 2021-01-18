Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal prediction - Who will win today's match?

Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal are two sides that have been fairly consistent in their recent fixtures in the Indian Super League (ISL). The clash between the two sides takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC come into the clash against SC East Bengal on the back of a clinical win over Odisha FC. They beat the Kalinga Warriors with a 2-1 scoreline powered by two goals from Esmael Goncalves.

The two-time ISL champions have managed to stay unbeaten in four of their last five matches. They have drawn three, won one and lost one game and occupy the sixth position on the ISL points table.

Despite the injury setback of missing Rafael Crivellaro, the Marina Machans have banked on their squad's youngsters to deliver in the attack. Rahim Ali is starting in the attack alongside Lallianzuala Chhangte and Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev.

Jakub Sylvestr and Esmael Goncalves are good options in the attack for head coach Csaba Laszlo.

SC East Bengal Preview

Head coach Robbie Fowler will hope that his side are able to stay consistent going into the second half of the season. They have not lost a single encounter in their past six ISL matches.

Advertisement

The Englishman will aim for more victories in their kitty to add to their two wins in the competition so far. The signing of Bright Enobakhare has provided an additional element to their attacking unit that was lacking so far.

The midfield comprising of experienced campaigners like Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann and Jacques Maghoma are finally working well together. Their contributions from the middle of the park has been crucial for the recent positive results for the Red and Golds.

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

SC East Bengal clinched a last-minute draw against Kerala Blasters FC (Courtesy - ISL)

Advertisement

The two teams have clashed once earlier this season in the ISL. It was a thrilling encounter with a lot of attacking play on display.

Both the sides scored twice as the points were shared with a 2-2 scoreline. Matti Steinmann scored a brace for the Red and Golds wheres Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahim Ali got themselves on the scoresheet for Chennaiyin FC.

With a positive string of results for both the sides in their recent fixtures, they will aim to go all out.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2 - 1 SC East Bengal