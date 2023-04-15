Churchill Brothers FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC: 3 things we learned from Hero Super Cup 2023 clash

Churchill Brothers FC frustrated a lacklustre Chennaiyin FC as the two sides played out a goalless draw in the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Saturday (April 15).

The Marina Machans, as many anticipated, dominated possession and took a bunch of shots during the 90 minutes. However, they ended the first half with just one shot on target and added just three more to that tally after the interval.

Churchill Brothers' defense held up brilliantly under pressure, stifling most of a sloppy Chennaiyin's forays forward. When they didn't, goalkeeper Nora Fernandes pulled off some good saves from Aakash Sangwan and Kwame Karikari to keep his clean sheet intact.

The result leaves Thomas Brdaric's men sitting atop the Group D points table with four points from two games. However, they could fall to second should Mumbai City FC beat NorthEast United FC in the second game on Saturday.

This scenario would also mean they will need to defeat the Islanders in their meeting on April 19 to qualify for the semifinals. On that note, here are three talking points from the game between Chennaiyin and Churchill Brothers:

#1 Chennaiyin FC simply don't seem to have Plan B and were made to pay for it

Chennaiyin FC were widely expected to beat Churchill Brothers FC in their second Hero Super Cup game. After all, the two-time Indian Super League champions easily saw off NorthEast United 4-2 in their opener.

However, that wasn't the case on Saturday, with the Marina Machans often looking slow and laboured in attack. They have no doubt had a long season, and the tiredness from that and playing four days ago against the Highlanders showed in the second half.

At such a moment, Thomas Brdaric may have been better served by switching tactics. However, he chose not to, and his side continued to send in cross after cross with little impact.

Once Churchill shut down the middle section of the final third, Chennaiyin continued to hope someone would pop up with a magical cross into the box. That wasn't to be, though, and they also missed a couple of presentable chances in the first half.

#2 Churchill Brothers' five-man defence excels as they get first Hero Super Cup 2023 point on board

Churchill Brothers' gameplan seemed clear from the first whistle. Without Nasser El Khayati's creative bursts and Petar Sliskovic's underrated hold-up play, Chennaiyin were always going to struggle to break a low block. The Red Machines seemed to know that and held an excellent defensive shape for large swathes.

Granted, they had a few lapses, which was bound to happen in a game of high intensity. However, Mateus Costa's five-man backline, led by Hero of the Match Joseph Clemente, were resolute and kept their more-fancied opponents at bay.

Churchill Brothers' cause was helped by the slow pace at which Chennaiyin played, but they still deserve a tremendous amount of credit.

#3 Chennaiyin FC must make improving their bench a priority this summer

All signs point to Chennaiyin FC sticking with Thomas Brdaric for another season. The club have certainly made progress this term after a couple of disastrous campaigns, but they remain short of the ISL's elite.

Where Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Mumbai City FC, last past three ISL champions, are ahead of the Marina Machans is in their bench strength. The Islanders have even opted to send a fully Indian squad to the Super Cup because of the sheer talent they have.

With El Khayati and Sliskovic out, Chennaiyin's creative options were laid bare against Churchill Brothers. Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ninthoi Meetei and Mohammad Rafique, who all came of the bench on Saturday, are good rotation players. However, they aren't consistent goal threats (though Prasanth deserves credit for a bright cameo).

Rahim Ali and Kwame Karikari are streaky scorers, but their deficiencies, particularly their heavy touches, mean they aren't very reliable starters either. Karikari has also dealt with fitness issues this term.

Anirudh Thapa looked jaded in the second half after going all over the pitch in the first, while Julius Duker was kept out of the final third by some good defending. The two have been key to whatever little success Chennaiyin have enjoyed this season, but they need proper back-ups for both players.

The Marina Machans seem to be committed to a rebuild after two torrid years. The expectation, though, will still be for them to get to the ISL playoffs next season. To do that, they need to start by letting go of some of the deadwood this summer and replacing them with more quality options.

Brdaric said after the game that he didn't want to speak about the players who were missing due to injury, but their absence presents a real problem. That problem isn't going anywhere unless they do some shrewd business in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes