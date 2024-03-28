Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On March 28, Thursday, Aizawl FC will host Churchill Brothers FC in an I-League 2023-24 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Mizoram.

Churchill Brothers FC are currently ranked ninth in the points table with six wins and an equal number of draws, including their most recent outing against Sreenidi Deccan (2-2).

Sreenidi led at the end of the first half 2-0, but Stendly Fernandes and Lamgoulen Semkholun scored crucial goals in the 83rd and 89th minutes, respectively, to secure the draw.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC suffered a disappointing 5-4 defeat against Inter Kashi in their most recent outing. Despite initially trailing 2-0, they fought back with a brace from Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia and an own goal by Kashi's Sumeet Passi.

However, Kashi's Jordan Garrido found the back of the net before Mario Barco struck twice late in the game to hand Aizawl their eighth loss of the season.

Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC Match Details

Match: Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC

Date and Time: March 28, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Mizoram

Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between Churchill Brothers FC and Aizawl FC shows a closely contested rivalry, with both teams evenly matched after 12 matches. Both sides have won four games each and tied as many, including their most recent fixture last year.

Matches Played: 12

Churchill Brothers FC Won: 4

Aizawl FC Won: 4

Draw: 4

Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC Probable XIs

Churchill Brothers FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Nishchal Chandan, Lalremruata Lalremruata, Lamgoulen Semkholun, Richard Costa, Aubin Kouakou, Stendly Teotonio Fernandes, Rahul Raju, Martín Nicolás Cháves García, El Hadji Abdou Karim Samb, Ugochukwu Louis Ogana

Aizawl FC

Vanlalhriatpuia (GK), Lalmuanawma, Ivan Marić, Laldanmawia, K Lalrinfela, Lal Hmangaihkima, Sheikh Sahil, Calvin Rosario Baretto, R Ramdinthara, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Lalbiakdika Vanlalvunga

Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC Match Prediction

Churchill Brothers FC and Aizawl FC have a tight head-to-head record with both teams winning four games each. However, Churchill have dominated in the last five games, winning two of them, while three ended in a tie.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers FC are expected to win.

Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel