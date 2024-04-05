Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Friday, April 5, Aizawl FC will host Churchill Brothers FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana.

Churchill Brothers FC secured their seventh victory in the India I-league 2023-24 on Monday. They defeated TRAU in the previous game by 2-0. Stendly Fernandes scored the first goal in the first minute while Sunil Benchamin of TRAU scored an own goal in the 46th minute.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC are coming off their seventh draw against Namdhari (1-1). Tharpuia scored the first goal for Aizawl in the 39th minute but Iván Garrido scored the equalizer in the 85th minute to conclude the game.

Aizawl FC are ninth with six wins and eight losses, while Churchill are ranked above them with seven wins in 22 matches.

Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC Match Details

Match: Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC

Date and Time: April 5, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana

Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC Head-to-Head

Churchill Brothers FC and Aizawl FC have played a total of 13 matches against each other. Among these encounters, the former has won four matches, while Aizawl have secured victory in five games. The remaining four matches have ended in draws.

Matches Played: 13

Churchill Brothers FC Won: 4

Aizawl FC Won: 5

Draw: 4

Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC Probable XI

Churchill Brothers FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Nishchal Chandan, Lalremruata Lalremruata, Lamgoulen Semkholun, Richard Costa, Aubin Kouakou, Stendly Teotonio Fernandes, Rahul Raju, Martín Nicolás Cháves García, El Hadji Samb, Ugochukwu Louis Ogana

Aizawl FC

Nora Fernandes (GK), Lalmuanawma Lalmuanawma, Lalchawnkima Lalchawnkima, Lalfelkima Lalfelkima, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Lalthankhuma C. Duhvela, K Lalrinfela, Lalramsanga Lalramsanga, R Ramdinthara, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia , Lalbiakdika Vanlalvunga

Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC Match Prediction

Churchill Brothers FC are looking in good form as compared to Aizawl FC. They have won four out of their last seven games, while Aizawl have won just one.

Churchill also have a tight head-to-head record against Aizawl, winning four and losing five, including the most recent one in March 2024. However, they will be eager to reduce the gap in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers FC are expected to win.

Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel