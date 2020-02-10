Churchill Brothers reportedly planning to enter ISL next season

Churchill Brothers could be about to join the ISL

A few days ago, there had been rumours that the ISL was planning on expanding the number of matches each side would play in the league stages, in order to align itself with AFC’s regulations.

Thus, in sync with the above, it has come to light recently that the competition might also be open to an increase in the number of teams. According to The Bridge, I-League outfit, Churchill Brothers seem intent on making their ISL debut in 2020-21.

The Goan team, which has been one of the pillars of India club football since 1988, is reportedly looking to mould itself to function as an ISL side come the upcoming term.

The report further states that the Churchill Brothers, which is owned by Alemao Churchill, is trying to strike a deal with potential foreign sponsors as they harbour hopes of being a part of Indian football’s premier club coemption. Additionally, it is being reported that they have suggested tweaking their name to South Goa Churchill Brothers FC, provided they are accorded a spot.

Furthermore, there have been murmurs that the ISL management has initially taken well to the idea and if they were to go ahead with it, it would result in changes to the league’s current rule, which mandates that there be only one team from one city.

Having said that though, the prospect of East Bengal entering the fray still seems to be up in the air, considering the problems engulfing the club currently.

Thus, with the Kolkata Derby in the ISL seemingly not on the horizon, the league might be looking at a probable Goan Derby, which could come to fruition if Churchill Brothers indeed make their bow in the succeeding campaign.