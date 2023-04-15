Churchill Brothers vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch Hero Super Cup 2023 match?

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will look to continue their winning ways when they face Churchill Brothers (CB) in the Group D fixture of the Hero Super Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to be held at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Saturday, April 15.

CFC convincingly beat NorthEast United in their first game of the tournament. Thomas Brdaric experimented with a 3-5-2 formation and it paid dividends as his side dominated the match and scored four goals.

The Marina Machans struggled to get going in the initial part of the season, but they bounced back towards the end of the campaign, winning four of their last five games. A win against CB could take them one step towards the semifinals of the competition.

Meanwhile, Churchill come into this game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC. The Red Machines were compact at the back and restricted the Islanders throughout the ninety minutes.

However, a cynical foul in the penalty box during stoppage time undid all their hard work as Lallianzuala Chhangte stepped up and scored the resulting spot-kick. Anything other than three points will see CB exit the Hero Super Cup 2023.

While Chennaiyin FC are overwhelming favorites, the tie could be a close battle considering Churchill Brothers’ resolute defense.

Churchill Brothers vs Chennaiyin FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Churchill Brothers vs Chennaiyin FC, Hero Super Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Venue: Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri.

Churchill Brothers vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup match between Churchill Brothers and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Churchill Brothers vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Red Machines and Marina Machans can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 15.

