Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala: Who will win today's I-League match?

The Churchill Brothers will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League 2021-22 on Saturday, April 30 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

The Churchill Brothers are placed 5th in the I-League standings with 23 points from 13 encounters. They have seven wins and four losses in the ongoing edition of the I-League, while a couple of games have ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC are placed atop the I-League points table with 33 points from 13 encounters. They have registered ten victories and three draws to their name in the I-League 2021-22.

The Malabarians squared off against RoundGlass Punjab FC in their previous I-League outing. Jourdaine Fletcher scored a goal in the 16th minute, while Sreekuttan VS put one into the back of the net in the 83rd minute to help the Kerala-based club win the game 2 - 0.

The Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, met Rajasthan FC in the last match. Komron Tursunov scored the opening goal of the match in the 23rd minute. Tarif Akhand scored an own goal in the first-half injury time to hand Churchill a two-goal lead.

Rajasthan FC player Ningthoujam Pritam Singh scored a goal in the second half but that wasn't enough for the Rajasthan-based club as they lost the game 2 - 1.

Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on four occasions thus far. Gokulam Kerala FC have three wins to their name, while the Goa-based club have one victory.

Matches Played: 4

Churchill Brothers SC wins: 1

Gokulam Kerala FC wins: 3

Draw: 0

Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala: Team News

Quan Gomes was sent off during his side's previous game against Rajasthan. Thus, the club will miss the Indian midfielder's services against the Malabarians.

Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala: Prediction

Prediction: Churchill Brothers 1-3 Gokulam Kerala FC

