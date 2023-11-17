Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Churchill Brothers will lock horns with Inter Kashi in their next I-League fixture at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Friday (November 17) at 7 pm IST.
Churchill Brothers are currently seventh in the I-League, having clinched one win in three matches, The side aims to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Rajasthan FC. Their upcoming opponent, Inter Kashi, recently secured a 4-2 victory against Namdhari, thanks to Mario Barco's powerful second-half brace. Both teams are looking to gain momentum in the upcoming clash.
Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi match details:
Match Details: Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi, I-League 2023-24
Date & Time: November 17, 2023, 7 pm IST
Venue: Tilak Maidan, Goa
Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi head-to-head
Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi has never clashed against each other before. This will be their first-ever face-off in the I-League.
Matches played: 0
Churchill Brothers Win: 0
Inter Kashi Win: 0
Draw: 0
Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi Probable XI
Churchill Brothers: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Lalremruata Ralte, Nishchal Chandan, Emiliano Callegari Torre, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Rahul Raju, Meysam Shahmakvandzadeh, Martin Chaves, Anil Rama Gaonkar, Ricardo Nicolas Dichiara, Faisal Ali.
Inter Kashi: Arindam Bhattacharya, Kojam Beyong, Peter Hartley, Bijoy Varghese, Sumeet Passi, VS Phijam, Perez del Pino, J Lamela Garrido, Gyamar Nikum, Mario Barco, Edmund Lalrindika.
Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi prediction
In a clash of uncharted territories, Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi are set to face off for the first time on the field, making predictions a challenging task. However, the season's performance hints at a potential advantage for Churchill Brothers on their home turf against Inter Kashi.
Prediction: Churchill Brothers are expected to beat Inter Kashi.
Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details
TV: Eurosport
Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel