Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Churchill Brothers will lock horns with Inter Kashi in their next I-League fixture at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Friday (November 17) at 7 pm IST.

Churchill Brothers are currently seventh in the I-League, having clinched one win in three matches, The side aims to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Rajasthan FC. Their upcoming opponent, Inter Kashi, recently secured a 4-2 victory against Namdhari, thanks to Mario Barco's powerful second-half brace. Both teams are looking to gain momentum in the upcoming clash.

Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi match details:

Match Details: Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi, I-League 2023-24

Date & Time: November 17, 2023, 7 pm IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Goa

Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi head-to-head

Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi has never clashed against each other before. This will be their first-ever face-off in the I-League.

Matches played: 0

Churchill Brothers Win: 0

Inter Kashi Win: 0

Draw: 0

Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi Probable XI

Churchill Brothers: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Lalremruata Ralte, Nishchal Chandan, Emiliano Callegari Torre, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Rahul Raju, Meysam Shahmakvandzadeh, Martin Chaves, Anil Rama Gaonkar, Ricardo Nicolas Dichiara, Faisal Ali.

Inter Kashi: Arindam Bhattacharya, Kojam Beyong, Peter Hartley, Bijoy Varghese, Sumeet Passi, VS Phijam, Perez del Pino, J Lamela Garrido, Gyamar Nikum, Mario Barco, Edmund Lalrindika.

Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi prediction

In a clash of uncharted territories, Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi are set to face off for the first time on the field, making predictions a challenging task. However, the season's performance hints at a potential advantage for Churchill Brothers on their home turf against Inter Kashi.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers are expected to beat Inter Kashi.

Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel