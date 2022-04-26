Churchill Brothers vs Rajasthan FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

The Churchill Brothers will take on Rajasthan FC in the I-League 2021-22 on Monday, April 26 at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

The Churchill Brothers are placed fifth in the I-League standings with 20 points from 12 encounters this season. They are pitted in the Championship zone of the competition. The Goa-based club have six wins and four losses to their name, while their remaining two games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan FC are placed sixth in the I-League points table with one point less than their opponents from 13 matches. They have four wins and seven draws to their name, while a couple of their games ended in draws.

The Rajasthan-based club enter this encounter on the back of a victory against NEROCA FC. The scores were level at the end of the first half, with both sides having failed to score a single goal. However, Biswa Kumar Darjee and Pedro Manzi struck in the 47th minute and second-half stoppage time respectively to guide Rajasthan to a 2-0 victory.

The Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, will be playing their first encounter in the Championship zone.

Churchill Brothers vs Rajasthan FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other only once thus far in the history of the competition. Rajasthan FC finished that contest as 2-0 winners thanks to a solid overall display.

Matches Played: 1.

Churchill Brothers SC wins: 0.

Rajasthan FC wins: 1.

Draw: 0.

Churchill Brothers vs Rajasthan FC: Team News

Both teams will enter this crucial I-League game with all their players available for selection. They will hope to pick up a victory and gather some momentum.

Churchill Brothers vs Rajasthan FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Churchill Brothers vs Rajasthan FC: Prediction

Prediction: Churchill Brothers 1-2 Rajasthan FC.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra