Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong: Match details, preview, predicted lineups and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Churchill Brothers and Shillong Lajong will lock horns in a vital I-League clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa, on Monday, March 4.

Churchill will be confident of their abilities as they are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Delhi FC. However, the hosts are in the relegation zone at the moment and will want to come out of it.

Lajong, for their part, have been extremely impressive this season, and are currently sixth in the league table with 26 points to their name.

While pushing for a spot in the top four may be beyond them this season, Lajong can very well try to get close to it.

Head coach Bobby Nongbet will be keen on getting a positive result when he goes home from Goa, but it will not be an easy task to displace Churchill Brothers in Goa.

Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong: Match details

Match details: Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Kickoff time: 7 PM IST on March 4, Monday.

Broadcast: Eurosport India.

Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel and FanCode.

Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong: Predicted lineups

Churchill Brothers: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Lalremruata Ralte, Nishchal Chandan, Emiliano Callegari Torre, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Rahul Raju, Meysam Shahmakvandzadeh, Stendly Fernandes, Anil Rama Gaonkar, Ogana, Faisal Ali.

Shillong Lajong: Bishal Lama, Daniel Goncalves, Kynsailang Khongsit, Saveme Tariang, Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Renan Paulino de Souza, Hardy Nongbri, Kynsaibor Lhuid, Figo Syndai, Marcos Rudwere, and Shano Tariang.

Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong: Predicted score

Shillong Lajong appear to be the overwhelming favorites to win the game against Churchill Brothers even though they are playing away from home.

Lajong know that they have a tough ask on their hand but are capable of creating chances regularly. Their striker Kynsaibor Lhuid will be itching to get on the scoresheet.

Predicted score: Churchill Brothers 1-2 Shillong Lajong.