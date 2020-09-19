Defender Ashutosh Mehta bids farewell to Mohun Bagan

Ashutosh Mehta has bid farewell to Mohun Bagan FC following his move to ISL club Northeast United FC.

The 28-year old, who helped Mohun Bagan lift the I-League 2019-20 title, has signed a one-year deal with NorthEast United.

The defender posted a statement on his Twitter account, admitting that it was a difficult decision to leave a club that he had wanted to play for his entire career.

Speaking on his success in the I-League, Ashutosh Mehta, who had previously won the title with Aizawl FC in 2017, said:

"I was already an I-League winner with Aizwal FC back in 2017 before joining the green and maroon brigade."

"I don't think there are too many footballers in India who would say no to a century old club like Mohun who has such history, rich legacy and a massive fanbase. When I joined like every professional footballer, it was indeed my dream to play for the club!"

'It started to feel inevitable that we bring the I-League back to Mohun Bagan': Ashutosh Mehta

Ashutosh Mehta also thanked the fans and the stakeholders of the club for supporting him throughout his stint at the club. He said:

"There were occasions we won, occasions we learned, but trust me, we never lost. With the fans on our back, it started to feel inevitable that we will bring the I-League back to Mohun Bagan."

Advertisement

"I would love to thank all the fans, club officials, technical staff, coaches, management, and most importantly my teammates for their unending love and support! Without it, I couldn't have done it!"

"It has been a wonderful time here at Mohun Bagan and is now time to begin a new chapter."

This will be Ashutosh Mehta's fourth assignment in the Indian Super League having previously played for Mumbai City FC, ATK and FC Pune City.