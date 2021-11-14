Delhi FC crowned inaugural champions of the Futsal Club Championship

Delhi FC ran out 7-2 winners over Mohammedan SC in the first-ever final of the Futsal Club Championship. The final was held at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Saturday evening.

Delhi FC were led by captain Nikhil Mali who netted five goals. They were utterly dominant throughout the contest as the club sailed through to win its maiden title at national level.

Delhi FC qualified for the Futsal Club Championship as the winners of the Delhi Futsal League which was held in September. They were incredible throughout that tournament and have replicated that form on the national stage as well now.

In the group stages, Delhi emerged as toppers ahead of Telongjem, Niaw Wasa and TRAU, scoring in double figures in all three wins. They eliminated Mangala Club in the semi-final on Friday with a 12-7 victory.

Mohammedan SC were West Bengal's representative in the Futsal Club Championship. The Black Panthers were Group A winners ahead of Baroda, Super Strikers and Chanmari Zothan. Mohammedan had a tough outing against Bengaluru in the semi-final where two late goals sealed their passage through to the final.

Delhi FC etched their name in the history books as they became India's inaugural Futsal Club Champions. (Image - AIFF)

Delhi FC had a slender lead at the end of a cagey first half

Delhi, as they did so many times in the tournament, took an early lead when Naal's perfect delivery was flicked home by Peka. Mohammedan started cautiously and allowed Delhi time on the ball.

The Black Panthers, however, got their equalizer against the run of play thanks to an audacious finish from their own half by Jayesh Sutar. Delhi goalkeeper Scott Moraes pulled off a series of double saves to prevent Mohammedan from taking the lead.

Delhi then retook the lead three minutes from half-time as Nikhil Mali netted from a terrific right-footer from outside the circle. Trailing only 2-1 at half-time, Mohammedan knew they were still in the game.

Nikhil Mali continued his red hot form in the final as well. (Image - AIFF)

It was all Delhi FC in the second half

Delhi survived a few waves of attacks from Mohammedan early on in the second half. But then the hosts doubled their advantage via an indirect free-kick goal from Naal. From there on it was all Delhi FC. Mali scored his second of the night, similar to his first-half goal, but this time from his left foot to make it 4-1.

The Black Panthers missed an opportunity to make things interesting as Mihir Sawant blazed his effort over from the 10-metre penalty mark. Delhi FC ran away with the lead. Captain Mali completed his fifth hat-trick in as many matches with a sensational right-footed dink for 5-1.

The Bengali side pulled one back with Snedden Medeira scoring from the second penalty mark. With only a few minutes left on the clock, Nikhil Mali added his fourth and fifth of the night. This included a beautiful panenka from the spot.

It finished 7-2 in favor of the side from the capital, who made the most of the vocal home crowd behind them on the night.

Delhi FC results from the Futsal Club Championship

Group Stage:

Delhi 16-6 Telongjem

Delhi 13-1 TRAU

Delhi 15-4 Niaw Wasa

Semi Final: Delhi 12-7 Mangala Club

Final: Delhi 7-2 Mohammedan

Futsal Club Championship Awards

Most Valuable Player: Nikhil Mali (Delhi FC)

Top goalscorer: Nikhil Mali (Delhi FC) - 24 goals

Best goalkeeper: Scott Moraes (Delhi FC)

Fair Play Award: Mangala Club

Delhi FC captain Nikhil Mali swept the individual awards on the night. (Image - AIFF)

Edited by Aditya Singh

