Delhi FC vs Hyderabad FC: Player ratings for the Nizams in a lacklustre showing in their Durand Cup opener

Hyderabad FC and Delhi FC shared a point each as they drew their first clash in the Durand Cup on August 6, Sunday.

The Yellow and Black Brigade seemed listless in the first half. This was partly due to the rain that was belting down on the pitch, rendering any sort of technical play unfeasible. It was also partly due to the lack of preparation that they had ahead of this competition.

Their players seemed to be caught on possession on more than one occasion and wasteful with the opportunities that they got. Hit with a transfer registration ban, Hyderabad could not select any of their new recruits in their playing squad, and this affected them badly.

In the end, they had to make do with a young all-Indian starting lineup. This rustiness can be expected of Hyderabad, but they will perhaps be able to shake it off now that they have got a competitive game under their belt.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



We had our moments and pushed for a winner right till the end but our @thedurandcup campaign begins with a point!



Ramhlunchhunga the for Hyderabad



#DurandCup2023 #TheNawabs #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0JtdYAwH0a FULL-TIME in #DFCHFC We had our moments and pushed for a winner right till the end but our @thedurandcup campaign begins with a point!Ramhlunchhunga thefor Hyderabad

Delhi FC, on the other hand, played aggressively in the first half, even in the wet conditions, and took charge of the game. They scored early on in the match but conceded a world-class goal from a corner by Ramhlunchhunga later on.

Delhi could have won this game had Himanshu Jangra not missed an open chance in its dying stages. Hyderabad will be extremely pleased with this result given how lacklustre they were; this acts as a clarion call for the Yellow and Black Brigade to improve going further into the competition.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings of the Nizams as they drew against the latest entrant in the I-League.

Player Ratings for Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh (5)

Call it what you like, but keeper Gurmeet Singh was responsible for the early goal that Hyderabad conceded in this game. He failed to read the looping, lobbed ball and collided with striker Himanshu Jangra, leaving his goal exposed. However, the rain had a big part to play in that error, and to his credit, Gurmeet stayed in control for the rest of the game.

Manoj Mohammed (6)

Manoj Mohammed picked up the first yellow card of the game owing to an altercation with referee Crystal John, but was more than reliable on the left-hand side of Hyderabad's defence. He was moved up the pitch to play as a left-midfielder in the second half of the game.

Chinglensana Singh (8)

By merely turning up for the game today, Chinglensana Singh showed a lot of character. As we all know, he is going through an extremely tough time off the pitch owing to his house being torched by rioters in Manipur recently.

Rendered homeless, the courageous centre-back took the captain's armband for Hyderabad and was technically solid in the heart of the defence. He rarely lost a tackle and distributed the ball well.

Alex Saji (6.5)

Young Alex Saji, who was sent on loan to NorthEast United in the January transfer window, was responsible for a lot of dangerous clearances in the Hyderabad half. He partnered Chinglensana and Nim Dorjee Tamang well when the Nizams were playing a three-man defence, but seemed a bit off-colour when they resorted to a regular four-man defence.

Nim Dorjee Tamang (7)

Nim Dorjee Tamang, who has shown how versatile he can be last season, was on point throughout this game. Despite his defensive credentials, he was responsible for bringing Aaren D'Silva into the game with a stunning free-kick early on in the game, which, however, did not materialise. Shifting to become the right-back in the second half, he lent a lot of solidity at the back.

Sajad Parray (7)

Playing as the right-wingback at first and then as the left-back when Hyderabad resorted to a four-man defence, and later in midfield, Parray seemed at ease with the ball. Even without possession, his pace and positioning helped the Yellow and Black Brigade.

Mark Zothanpuia (6)

Mark Zothanpuia, who first turned up for Hyderabad in the Hero Super Cup last season, was rarely in control of the ball in the centre of the park in the first half. This had a lot to do with the rain as well. However, he tightened up in the second half and distributed the ball well.

Sahil Tavora (6.5)

Playing Sahil Tavora as the senior central midfielder, Hyderabad were not able to reap the rewards they wanted. His defensive inabilities and lack of pace got his side into trouble on a few occasions, but his passing was more than decent, along with his shielding of fellow central midfielder Mark.

Ramhlunchhunga (8.5)

The young winger, who spent the last season on loan with I-League club Sreenidi Deccan (also from Hyderabad) was phenomenal. Ramhlunchhunga scored a world-class direct goal from a free-kick and was responsible for a lot of Hyderabad's forays into the attacking third. His pace and guile on the wings will help the Nizams a lot in the future.

Mohammad Yasir (7)

Mohammad Yasir took a few free kicks but could not quite convert them into anything substantial. His pace helped the Yellow and Black Brigade pursue lost causes into the attacking third, but his passing left a lot to be desired. Yasir's finishing appeared a bit rusty too.

Aaren D'Silva (3)

Perhaps the most disappointing of Hyderabad's players was young Aaren D'Silva, who started as the sole centre-forward. Apart from failing to convert a juicy free kick sent his way by Nim Dorjee Tamang in the early minutes, D'Silva also missed an absolute sitter from six yards in the 28th minute of the game.

Another chance materialised later in the game, but the Goan failed to get on top of that as well. He appeared very rusty today, but that is to be expected after such a long break.

Substitutions

Laldanmawia Ralte (7)

Coming on after Ramhlunchhunga pulled up a muscle, Laldanmawia Ralte seemed comfortable with the ball at his feet and often brought the other attackers into the game. His assurance and composure were one to watch out for.

Aron Vanlalrinchhana (NA)

Aron Vanlalrinchhana, who has been promoted to the Hyderabad FC senior team from the reserves this season, got too few minutes to make a lasting impact. He will be hoping to get more opportunities in the games that lie ahead.