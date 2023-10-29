Delhi vs TRAU preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Delhi FC are set to take on Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) in their opening game of I-League 2023-24. The match will be played on Monday, October 30, at the Namdhari Stadium at 2:00 PM IST.
Playing in their first-ever match in the I-League, Delhi FC will be looking to make a statement on their debut with a strong performance.
TRAU, on the other hand, had a decent run last season as they finished fourth in the points table. While they were only seven points away from Sreenidi Deccan FC in second place, they were 17 points behind champions Punjab FC.
TRAU will look to elevate their overall game this time around and mount a title challenge as well.
Delhi FC vs TRAU Match Details
Date & Time: October 30, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
Venue: Namdhari Stadium
Delhi FC vs TRAU Head-to-Head
It will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Matches Played: 0
Delhi FC Win: 0
TRAU Win: 0
Draw: 0
Delhi FC vs TRAU Probable XI
Delhi FC
James Kithan, Ashok Singh, Gurtej Singh, Raju Gaikwad, Prakash Sarkar, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Vanlalhriatzuala K, Dhruv Sharma, Vinil Poojary, Aroldinho, and Hudson Dias
TRAU
Mithun Samanta, Pritam Singh, Gerard Williams, Rishi, Sunil B, Telem Suranjit Singh, Abraham Okyere, Pritam Singh, Baoringdao Bodo, Premjit Singh, and Nana Poku
Delhi FC vs TRAU Prediction
TRAU have plenty of experience of playing at this level and they also had a strong run last season. Furthermore, they have also bolstered the squad with new signings. At the same time, Delhi FC will face the music for the very first time at this level and will have to battle the nerves, as well as their opponent.
Prediction: TRAU are expected to win this match.
Delhi FC vs TRAU Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details
TV: Eurosport
Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel