Delhi vs TRAU preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Delhi FC are set to take on Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) in their opening game of I-League 2023-24. The match will be played on Monday, October 30, at the Namdhari Stadium at 2:00 PM IST.

Playing in their first-ever match in the I-League, Delhi FC will be looking to make a statement on their debut with a strong performance.

TRAU, on the other hand, had a decent run last season as they finished fourth in the points table. While they were only seven points away from Sreenidi Deccan FC in second place, they were 17 points behind champions Punjab FC.

TRAU will look to elevate their overall game this time around and mount a title challenge as well.

Delhi FC vs TRAU Match Details

Date & Time: October 30, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium

Delhi FC vs TRAU Head-to-Head

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Matches Played: 0

Delhi FC Win: 0

TRAU Win: 0

Draw: 0

Delhi FC vs TRAU Probable XI

Delhi FC

James Kithan, Ashok Singh, Gurtej Singh, Raju Gaikwad, Prakash Sarkar, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Vanlalhriatzuala K, Dhruv Sharma, Vinil Poojary, Aroldinho, and Hudson Dias

TRAU

Mithun Samanta, Pritam Singh, Gerard Williams, Rishi, Sunil B, Telem Suranjit Singh, Abraham Okyere, Pritam Singh, Baoringdao Bodo, Premjit Singh, and Nana Poku

Delhi FC vs TRAU Prediction

TRAU have plenty of experience of playing at this level and they also had a strong run last season. Furthermore, they have also bolstered the squad with new signings. At the same time, Delhi FC will face the music for the very first time at this level and will have to battle the nerves, as well as their opponent.

Prediction: TRAU are expected to win this match.

Delhi FC vs TRAU Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel