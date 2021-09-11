Durand Cup 2021: CRPF vs Mohammedan Sporting Player Ratings

Mohammedan Sporting brushed CRPF aside 5-1 in a lopsided encounter as the Black Panthers confirmed their presence in the knockout stages of the Durand Cup 2021 today.

The Kolkata-based outfit produced another dominant display after dispatching Indian Air Force 4-1 in their first Group A encounter. Azaharuddin Mallick, on fire this season, scored the only goal of the first half with a deft flick.

Marcus Joseph then scored a quickfire double as the game was put out of CRPF's reach. Mallick then doubled his tally as well, after being put clean through on goal by Nikola Stojanovic. CRPF managed to pull one back, but Brandon Vanlalremdika slammed one in stoppage time to complete the rout.

CRPF

Soumya Ranjan Das: 4/10

Hapless as he was put to the sword by a superlative Mohammedan attack. A nightmare for the CRPF keeper.

Dhanraj Singh: 4/10

The full-back was given the runaround by Faisal Ali and was beaten by the Mohammedan youngster at will.

Manjeet: 3/10

The center-back was not afforded a moment of peace as he came second best to Marcus Joseph on the day.

Ramandeep Singh: 4/10

The captain could only stand and watch as the defense was picked apart at will. Made a few crucial interventions to prevent the scoreline resembling a cricket one.

Rajinder Kumar: 4/10

A dire display was only compounded by several mistakes. Was at sea for two of the goals.

Amumacha Singh: 5/10

Tried to drive his team forward from midfield but came up against a resolute Milan Singh.

Darshpreet Singh: 4/10

Contributed little in an attacking sense as the team as a whole struggled against the superlative attacking power of the opposition

Amarjeet Singh: 5/10

Failed to win any battles in midfield and gave the ball away too cheaply. The late goal was a mere consolation.

Jetlee Singh: 5/10

Looked the forward most likely to trouble the Mohammedan defense and even got goalside on a couple of occasions.

Ramesh Dolai: 4/10

A workmanlike performance from the forward who huffed and puffed but to no avail.

Amit Gayen: 4/10

Struggled up front as a lack of service hindered his movement.

Mohammedan SC

Zothanmawia: 5/10

A spectator for large parts of the match but could have communicated better to avoid CRPF's goal.

Safiul Rahaman: 6/10

Neat and tidy in possession, but did not have much attacking to do.

Shaher Shaheen: 6/10

The Syrian looks to be a mainstay in Mohammedan's defence and was faultless today, hardly putting a foot wrong.

Arijeet Singh: 5/10

Untroubled but should have been more active for CRPF's goal. Covered well by Shaher.

SK Faiaz: 6/10

A promising display as he had the measure of the opposition full-back. Needs to work on his end product though.

Milan Singh: 7/10

Another display by the veteran as he bossed the midfield and bagged an assist to his name.

Nikola Stojanovic: 8/10

A top signing by Mohammedan and the Serbian looks to take the I-League by storm. Was faultless today and broke the lines at will with his incisive passing.

Faisal Ali: 7/10

A highly-rated youngster and today's performance justified the hype. Took the wings by storm and created several chances for the strikers.

Marcus Joseph: 8/10

A quickfire double as the Trinidadian's form could determine the destination of this year's I-League. If he keeps this form up, then he might end up holding the trophy aloft come March.

Azharuddin Mallick: 9/10

The ex-Mohun Bagan man is on fire. Five goals in as many matches in the pre-season and the first one today was a thing of beauty, unleashing a backheel flick past a hapless Das. An assist to go with a brace today in a man of the match performance. Missed a couple of gilt-edged chances otherwise this could have been a perfect 10.

Brandon Vanlamremdika: 7/10

Came on late but that didn't stop him from slamming one in. Well-taken goal by the Mizo sharpshooter.

Sanjib Ghosh: N/A

A late addition to the fray.

