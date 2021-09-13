Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala vs Army Red Player Ratings

In a pulsating match, defending champions Gokulam Kerala needed a late penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw against the Army Reds. The Group D encounter in the 2021 Durand Cup at the Kalyani Stadium ended in a stalemate.

Ghanian striker Rahim Osumanu struck early to give Gokulam the lead. Later, the Malabarians' keeper Rakshit Dagar was taken off injured after a collision with Mukesh Kumar. Ajmal PA replaced the injured Dagar in goal.

An error in defence by Ajin Tom allowed Jain P to equalise as he slotted his finish beyond Ajmal. Gokulam's substitute keeper was in the thick of things as he botched a routine save to allow Bikash Thapa to score. It handed Army Red the lead in the match.

A trip by Zothanpuia on Chisom Elvis Chitakara offered Gokulam a way back into the match which they gladly took, as captain Sharif Mohammad slotted the resulting penalty kick. Army Red are now on 4 points after dispatching Assam Rifles 4-1 in their first Durand Cup 2021 Group D encounter. Here are the player ratings from the match.

Gokulam Kerala

Rakshit Dagar: N/A

Involved in a nasty collision and then subsequently taken off.

Ajmal PA: 3/10

Came in for Dagar and never settled in goal. Committed a howler which led to the second goal, allowing Army Red to take the lead.

Ajin Tom: 3/10

A costly mistake for the first goal, and was hooked off at half time. The former U17 man looked rusty as he made his comeback from injury.

Pawan Kumar: 5/10

He was Tom's replacement at right back and fared marginally better. Untroubled for large stretches due to Army Red attacking via the opposite flank.

Alex Saji: 5/10

Not a great outing for the talented youngster as he appeared nervous. Made a couple of mistakes which did not prove costly and shows that he has a lot to learn at this level.

Bouma Aminou: 6/10

Appeared to be strong on the ball and decisive. The senior centre-back guided his young partner well.

Mohammed Jasim: 6/10

The left-back did well on his Durand Cup debut as the Army men preferred to attack Gokulam's left.

Sharif Mohammad: 7/10

Strong on the ball, shielded the back four well and took his penalty well. One of Gokulam's better performers.

Charles Anandraj: 4/10

Substituted after just 38 minutes with no apparent injury concerns. The midfielder will have better games.

Rishad: 6/10

Tried to be economical with the ball and retained it well after coming on for Rishad. Should start the next match.

Emil Benny: 5/10

As he looks to build on his breakthrough season, the youngster was tidy in possession but conservative with his passing.

Ngangom Ronald Singh: 5/10

Was highly ineffective on the flank and struggled to make any inroads. Was substituted at half-time.

Chisom Elvis Chitakara: 8/10

Turned the game for Gokulam after coming on at half-time as he danced his way past Army Red's defenders. Won the penalty for the equaliser and looks to be a good signing for Gokulam.

Thahir Zaman: 5/10

A run-of-the-mill performance from the midfielder as he couldn't break the Army Red defence down.

Rahim Osumanu: 7/10

A screamer from the Ghanian to open Gokulam's account and although starved of service, he held the ball up well.

Jithin MS: N/A

Came on as a late substitute

Army Red

Bhabindra Malla Thakuri: 6/10

Could do nothing about either of the goals and commanded his defence well.

Zothanpuia: 5/10

Defended well until he needlessly gave away a penalty for Gokulam's equalizer. Good work undone by a moment of madness.

Suresh Meitei: 6/10

The Churchill Brothers centre-back was in the thick of things as he battled Osumanu and did not give the Ghanian an inch.

Shafeel PP: 4/10

Reckless tackles and wayward passing endangered his team's position as the centre-back from Kerala struggled to cope with Gokulam's pace.

Sunil B: 6/10

Did well to keep Ronald Singh at bay in the first half and had a relatively untroubled second half.

Pardeep Kumar: 5/10

Tried his best to stem the flow in the second half, but failed to adequately defend the middle of the pitch.

Sushil Shah: 6/10

Kept things ticking over in midfield and was happy to let more creative players take the initiative.

Mukesh Kumar: 6/10

Injured in a collision with Rakshit Dagar, but fought bravely and continued to make an impact on the match.

P Christopher Kamei: 8/10

The man of the match for a wonderful creative display as he set up the first goal, drawing a mistake from Ajin Tom. The playmaker was a nuisance for Gokulam's defence.

Jain P: 7/10

Took his goal well after being put through, and finished calmly. Was a menace on the left flank.

Bikash Thapa: 7/10

Did well as a solitary centre-forward and scored a goal after an error by Ajmal. Thapa displayed good hold-up play.

Liton Shil: N/A

A late substitute

Saurav P: N/A

Was substituted on late

Edited by Diptanil Roy