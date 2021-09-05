Durand Cup 2021: Group B Teams, Schedule and Predictions

With two Indian Super League sides in Group B, it certainly seems to be the toughest group on paper at the Durand Cup 2021.

The format of the Durand Cup allows two teams to qualify from each group, and I-League side Sudeva Delhi FC will certainly look to upstage the two ISL sides to make the knockouts.

Who are the teams in Group B?

The pre-tournament favourites and arguably the strongest squad in the Durand Cup 2021, FC Goa, will look to get their season underway with a tournament win. Coach Juan Ferrando has named four foreigners in his Durand Cup squad and will attempt to lay down a marker for the rest of the teams in the competition.

Fellow Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC did not have the best of times in the ISL 2020-21 and will look to make amends. The Steelmen will kick the group off against Sudeva Delhi FC, who are making their first appearance in the Durand Cup.

Army Green, the 2016 champions, will hope to give the more-fancied teams in this group a run for their money.

Durand Cup 2021 Group B Schedule

06.09.2021: Jamshedpur FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 3.00 pm, Mohun Bagan Ground

07.09.2021: FC Goa vs Army Green - 3.00 pm, Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan

10.09.2021: Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green - 3.00 pm, Mohun Bagan Ground

13.09.2021: FC Goa vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 3.00 pm, Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan

17.09.2021: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - 3.00 pm, Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan

17.09.2021: Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 3.00 pm, Mohun Bagan Ground

Predictions

FC Goa shouldn't have too many problems getting out of this group if their performances from last season are an indicator. The Gaurs should look to do more than just make the knockouts as they are rightly being seen as the favourites to win the Durand Cup 2021.

The second spot is very much up for grabs in Group B. Jamshedpur FC are expected to field a reserve side, despite the recent signings of Ishan Pandita, Jordan Murray and more. The young guns of JFC will have their task cut out if they are to make the quarter-finals.

Sudeva Delhi FC have played an entire season with an all-Indian squad and many of these players will feature at the Durand Cup. With the experience of a full I-League season behind them, they will look to navigate the 'Group of Death' successfully. The first match between Sudeva and Jamshedpur might well be the decider when it comes to this group.

The order of the teams at the end of the group stage is likely to be:

1. FC Goa

2. Sudeva Delhi FC

3. Jamshedpur FC

4. Army Green

FC Goa and Sudeva Delhi FC are likely to qualify from Group B of the Durand Cup.

