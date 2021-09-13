Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan SC vs FC Bengaluru United, preview, when and where to watch

Mohammedan SC will lock horns with FC Bengaluru United in a battle for supremacy at the 2021 Durand Cup in Kalyani on Tuesday, September 14.

Both teams are undefeated in the Durand Cup so far and will look to enter the quarter-finals as group leaders. Both Mohammedan SC and FC Bengaluru United have qualified for the next stages of the Durand Cup, having won their first two games.

While it is a dead rubber academically, there is a lot at stake on the pitch. Both Mohammedan SC and FC Bengaluru United will want to carry their winning momentum into the crucial business end of the Durand Cup.

Read: Durand Cup 2021: Team of the week

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup, scheduled to be played from September 23.

Durand Cup 2021: A lot at stake Mohammedan SC and FC Bengaluru United

Mohammedan SC’s head coach Andrey Chernyshov shared his thoughts before the game and said it is going to be a tough contest against FC Bengaluru United.

“We are preparing for a tough game. This will be the game for the first place in the group. We want to win. I hope it will be an interesting game. We are not thinking about the quarter finals yet. We are preparing for this particular group game. We have a difficult schedule, but we have a lot of good players, so we will be using new players in this game,” he said.

His counterpart Richard Hood of FC Bengaluru United concurred with the competition levels and spoke about star player Pedro Manzi and his equation with the team. He said:

“There is a lot said about the portability of star talent and Pedro puts a lot of those theories to rest with how quickly he has gelled and adapted within the team environment. Transfers have an underlying debate about the right player versus the best player for the team - while Pedro ticks both those boxes for us. The main reason for that is the trust, care and respect that he shares mutually with his teammates and in how he utilizes his abilities to bring out the best in them while setting a very high standard for himself to get his name on the score sheet.”

He added:

“Plans are best kept aside for the actual performance tomorrow, and I don't think anyone has an iota of doubt that both teams are chasing 9 points to top the group table. It is always a case of less said the better going into such fixtures and we are looking forward to kick off tomorrow.”

When and where to watch Mohammedan SC vs FC Bengaluru United Durand Cup match

The Durand Cup game will be streamed from 3 PM onwards on September 14 on the AddaTimes App. The service is a paid subscription. You can also follow the LIVE coverage at Sportskeeda.

Also Read

Also read: Bengaluru FC name 22-member squad ahead of Durand Cup

Edited by Parimal Dagdee