Durand Cup 2021: When and where to watch the quarter-final matches?

The Durand Cup 2021 has entered its knockout stages, with a total of 8 teams competing across four quarter-final matches.

I-League clubs Mohammedan SC and Gokulam Kerala FC will meet each other in the first quarter-final match of the Durand Cup 2021. The Kolkata-based club finished second in Group A, having won two matches and losing one. Their only group stage loss came against Bengaluru United FC.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC topped Group D with 7 points. They defeated the Assam Rifles and Hyderabad FC, apart from drawing against Army Red to split points.

Group A toppers Bengaluru United FC will square off against Army Red in QF 2. The former are unbeaten so far in the competition, while Army Red finished second in the Group D table with a couple of wins and a draw against the Malabarians.

Indian Super League outfit FC Goa will go head-to-head with Delhi FC in the third quarter-final fixture of Durand Cup 2021. The ISL club has won three out of three matches to finish atop Group B, while Delhi FC finished second in Group C with a loss, win and a draw each.

The final QF match will witness Army Green take on ISL club Bengaluru FC in a bid to book a berth in the semi-final.

Durand Cup 2021: When to watch the quarter-final matches?

Quarter-Final 1

Match: Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

Date & Time: September 23, 3:00 PM

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Quarter-Final 2

Match: Army Red vs Bengaluru United FC

Date & Time: September 24, 3:00 PM

Venue: Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani

Quarter-Final 3

Match: FC Goa vs Delhi FC

Date & Time: September 24, 3:00 PM

Venue: Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata

Quarter-Final 4

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Army Green

Date & Time: September 25, 3:00 PM

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Durand Cup 2021: Where to watch the quarter-final matches?

The Durand Cup 2021 quarter-final matches won't be telecasted. However, Addatimes will live stream the four quarter-final matches of the Durand Cup 2021.

India: Addatimes

