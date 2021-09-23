Durand Cup 2021: When and where to watch the quarter-final matches?

The Durand Cup 2021 has entered its knockout stages, with a total of 8 teams competing across four quarter-final matches.
I-League clubs Mohammedan SC and Gokulam Kerala FC will meet each other in the first quarter-final match of the Durand Cup 2021. The Kolkata-based club finished second in Group A, having won two matches and losing one. Their only group stage loss came against Bengaluru United FC.
Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC topped Group D with 7 points. They defeated the Assam Rifles and Hyderabad FC, apart from drawing against Army Red to split points.
Group A toppers Bengaluru United FC will square off against Army Red in QF 2. The former are unbeaten so far in the competition, while Army Red finished second in the Group D table with a couple of wins and a draw against the Malabarians.
Indian Super League outfit FC Goa will go head-to-head with Delhi FC in the third quarter-final fixture of Durand Cup 2021. The ISL club has won three out of three matches to finish atop Group B, while Delhi FC finished second in Group C with a loss, win and a draw each.
The final QF match will witness Army Green take on ISL club Bengaluru FC in a bid to book a berth in the semi-final.
Durand Cup 2021: When to watch the quarter-final matches?
Quarter-Final 1
Match: Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
Date & Time: September 23, 3:00 PM
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Quarter-Final 2
Match: Army Red vs Bengaluru United FC
Date & Time: September 24, 3:00 PM
Venue: Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani
Quarter-Final 3
Match: FC Goa vs Delhi FC
Date & Time: September 24, 3:00 PM
Venue: Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata
Quarter-Final 4
Match: Bengaluru FC vs Army Green
Date & Time: September 25, 3:00 PM
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Durand Cup 2021: Where to watch the quarter-final matches?
Also Read
The Durand Cup 2021 quarter-final matches won't be telecasted. However, Addatimes will live stream the four quarter-final matches of the Durand Cup 2021.
India: Addatimes