Durand Cup 2021: When and where to watch the semi-final matches?

The Durand Cup 2021 has now headed into the business end of the tournament. The semifinals of this edition will be held on September 27 & 29.

I-League club Mohammedan SC will lock horns with FC Bengaluru United in the first semi-final. The Black Panthers defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in the quarters, courtesy of a 44th-minute strike by Marcus Joseph.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru United received a walkover into the last four due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Army Red Football Club camp.

The second semi-final will witness two ISL teams, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC, take on each other for a place in the summit clash. FC Goa met Delhi FC in their quarter-final fixture on September 24, where the Gaurs emerged victorious by a 5-1 margin in a high-scoring encounter.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, won a closely-fought encounter against Army Green Football Club in the fourth and final quarter-final match. The Blues scored three goals, while Army Green converted two penalties during the match.

The winners of the respective semi-finals will square off in the final of the Durand Cup 2021 on October 3 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Durand Cup 2021: When to watch the semi-final matches?

Semi-Final 1

Match: Mohammedan SC vs FC Bengaluru United

Date & Time: September 27, 6:00 PM

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Semi-Final 2

Match: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

Date & Time: September 29, 6:00 PM

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Durand Cup 2021: Where to watch the semi-final matches?

The two semis of the Durand Cup 2021 will be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 & Sony TEN 2 HD. Fans can live stream the semi-final matches on the Addatimes app or website.

TV: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD

Live-Stream: Addatimes

