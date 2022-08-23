Durand Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC - 3 player battles to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Mumbai City FC continue their Indian Super League (ISL) rivalry in the Durand Cup as they face off at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday, August 24.

This is a must-win game for ATK Mohun Bagan after the hosts lost their first match 2-3 to I-League side Rajasthan United FC in dramatic fashion. The Mariners took the lead twice through Kiyan Nassiri and Ashique Kuruniyan only for Rajasthan to equalize on both occasions.

It was an end-to-end contest and with the final whistle approaching, Gyamar Nikum finished off a scintillating team move in the 95th minute to hand Rajasthan United all three points.

Targeting his second successive Durand Cup triumph, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando was left frustrated on the touchline as he was let down by some poor finishing from his side. The road only gets tougher from here as they take on a Mumbai City FC side who registered a commanding 4-1 win over Indian Navy in their opening fixture.

The former ISL champions dominated the proceedings from the first minute. They created a whole host of scoring opportunities but were unable to take them, and were made to pay as Navy took a surprise lead late in the first half. However, Mumbai City FC responded immediately with Vikram Partap Singh leveling things up just before the break.

Debutant Greg Stewart's penalty put the Islanders ahead in the 65th minute before substitute Lallianzuala Chhangte added a late brace to cap off a great win for Des Buckingham's side.

"The first game against the Navy was very tough & a challenging one, but I'm very happy with how the players came through with that.." Coach Des Buckingham reflects on pre-season and the upcoming game against ATKMB.

There's no doubt that a cracking game awaits us when heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC square off on Wednesday evening. On that note, let's take a look at three key player battles that can help settle this contest.

#3 Florentin Pogba (ATKMB) vs Greg Stewart (MCFC)

Florentin Pogba lined up at the center of ATK Mohun Bagan's three-man backline on debut. He was substituted before the hour mark and the Mariners' defense wasn't the same without him as they conceded two goals.

As expected, Pogba put on a physical performance against Rajasthan but will need more than just that against the Islanders, who've got Greg Stewart in their ranks. The former Jamshedpur attacker scored a penalty on his debut for Mumbai City and combined well with fellow debutants Noguera and Díaz.

Pogba will have a physical advantage over Stewart, but the Scotsman's swift movement and through balls for the likes of Bipin and Vikram out wide could spell trouble for the ATK Mohun Bagan defense.

#2 Liston Colaco (ATKMB) vs Rahul Bheke (MCFC)

Winger Liston Colaco and full-back Rahul Bheke will treat us to an exciting all-Indian battle on the wings. Colaco only played the first 45 minutes against Rajasthan and seemed a bit rusty, missing a couple of gilt-edged chances.

Colaco's pace on the left wing, as always, caused plenty of problems for the defenders. His international teammate Bheke had a good outing against Indian Navy, though he wasn't tested much defensively. The Mumbai City FC right-back will have a lot more work to do when he comes up against Colaco's quick feet.

#1 Hugo Boumous (ATKMB) vs Rostyn Griffiths (MCFC)

The Mariners' midfield maestro Hugo Boumous will hope to haunt his former side Mumbai City FC. The French-Moroccan registered a clever set-piece assist for Ashique Kuruniyan in the last match. He was withdrawn in the 59th minute and ATK Mohun Bagan struggled to create meaningful attacks after that.

We should expect Boumous to play the full 90 minutes against the Islanders, which could prove to be a real test for their new defender Rostyn Griffiths. In the absence of Mourtada Fall, the Australian did well against Indian Navy and kept striker Sreyas VG in check.

Boumous' challenge will be a notch above for Griffiths but it will be a good opportunity for him to prove his worth as a starter to coach Buckingham.

