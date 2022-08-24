Durand Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan manage only a point against Mumbai City FC

ATK Mohun Bagan squared off against Mumbai City FC in their second fixture of the 2022 Durand Cup on Wednesday, August 24. After falling prey to Rajasthan United FC in their tournament opener, the Mariners were desperate for three points to secure their stay in the tournament. Their opponents, Mumbai City FC, wanted to add to their win against the Indian Navy FT and continue to be on top of the table.

The Mariners were fielded in a 3-4-3 formation by Juan Ferrando as newly recruited Vishal Kaith made it to the starting line-up for the first time since joining the outfit.

The defense consisted of Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose on either side of Florentin Pogba. The midfield comprised of Carl McHugh and Deepak Tangri, flanked by Asish Rai and Ashique Kuruniyan. Liston Colaco and Hugo Boumous, alongside Joni Kauko, led the team's forward line.

The Islanders started without Jorge Pereyra Diaz. Greg Stewart led the attack with Vikram Pratap Singh and Bipin Singh flanking the Scotsman. Ahmed Jahouh was included in the starting XI.

ATK Mohun Bagan was quick to gain control of the game. However, Ferrando's side did not seem to break away in an attacking move, instead focusing on building up their momentum and opening up the opposition defense.

For most of the first half, ATK Mohun Bagan looked to dominate Mumbai City FC, who sat back waiting for an error on the opposition's part.

Their dominance was rewarded when Asish Rai's pace caught the defense napping. The full-back drilled his shot low onto the path of Phurba Lachenpa, who failed to get it under his control. The rebound was met by Colaco, who blasted it into the net.

Mumbai City FC sneak away with an equalizer against ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan cut down on their intensity at the start of the second half. They moved the ball from one side of the pitch to the other, looking to unsettle the Islanders' defense. However, the pace of their move hardly impacted Des Buckingham's side, who were steadily coming out in numbers to press the opposition players out of possession.

Within a few minutes of the resumption, Mumbai City FC turned on the heat as the side looked more eager to score the equalizer.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz was introduced in the second half alongside Lallianzuala Chhangte. The Islanders worked on their movements and were able to drive the ball further beyond the middle third.

As the second half reached its mid-point, the Islanders' intensity in the final third grew. In the 77th minute, Sanjeev Stalin whipped in a cross into the box. Diaz ran towards the far post and headed it down past Vishal Kaith.

With the tie now evenly balanced, Ferrando's side grew desperate as they sought all three points from this fixture. However, after the gaffer took off Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, and Ashique Kuruniyan, it was all down to Liston Colaco and Kiyan Nassiri to unlock the Islanders' defense in pursuit of a winning goal. The lack of a creative midfielder took away the sharpness from the Mariners' attack.

Mumbai City FC settled for more possession towards the end of regulation time and saw it through to the final whistle. The match ended in a draw, with ATK Mohun Bagan managing just one point in two games.

Edited by Ankush Das