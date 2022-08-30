Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa preview, prediction and more

Defending Durand Cup champions FC Goa will have their hands full when they face Indian Super League giants Bengaluru FC on Tuesday, August 30 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Bengaluru FC have been brilliant in the Durand Cup this season and have won both their matches so far. They started their campaign with a 2-1 win against Jamshedpur. Captain Sunil Chhetri and new striker Roy Krishna scored one goal each to hand them three points.

The team notched up an even better performance in their next game when they thrashed Indian Air Force 4-0. Usual suspects Chhetri and Krishna were on the scoresheet again. Faisal Ali and Siva Sakthi were also on the scoresheet.

Goa have won once and lost twice in this tournament and have very little chance of making it through to the next stage of the tournament.

Goa have no injury issues while Naorem Roshan Singh has rejoined the BFC squad after healing from his injury.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other on 11 occasions in the ISL. BFC have won five matches compared to Goa's three. Three games have ended in draws.

They met only once in the Durand Cup. Goa won the game 7-6 on penalties as the teams were tied 2-2 after extra-time.

Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa live streaming details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa prediction

BFC need to secure one point from their next two games. They might decide to play conservative football and settle for a draw. Goa will look to end their campaign on a high with a positive result against the mighty Bengaluru.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 3 - 1 FC Goa

Edited by Diptanil Roy