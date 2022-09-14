Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC preview, prediction and more

Bengaluru FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the second semi-final of the Durand Cup 2022 on Thursday, September 15, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Bengaluru FC won two and drew two of their group stage games to qualify for the quarter-finals where they defeated 10-man Odisha FC 2-1. The two teams played out a goalless 90-minutes of regulation time before Sivasakthi Narayanan gave the Blues the lead in the 98th minute.

However, a few minutes later, Odisha FC got themselves back into the game through a Diego Mauricio goal. Just when it looked like the match was heading into penalties, Roy Krishna powered a goal in the final few seconds to seal Bengaluru FC a place in the semis.

Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, came into the quarter-finals having won three of their four games, with their only loss coming against the Army Red. In the quarter-finals, the team defeated Rajasthan United FC 3-1, courtesy of goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Akash Mishra and Javier Siverio.

Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC head-to-head

This will be the first time the two sides will lock horns in a Durand Cup fixture. However, the two sides have played each other on six occasions in the ISL. Bengaluru FC have won one clash while Hyderabad have won two, with three of the games ending in draws.

Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC live streaming details

The match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels. The game can also be live streamed on the Voot app and website.

Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction

Both teams have an excellent squad and are in good form. When two such teams meet, fans can be in for some high-quality football and it would certainly not be a surprise to see the match go into penalties.

With the Blues being unbeaten in the tournament so far, they might just edge the Nizams in this clash.

Pick: Bengaluru FC to win the clash.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee