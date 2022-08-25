Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal FC vs Rajasthan United FC preview, prediction and more

Indian Super League outfit East Bengal FC will square off against Rajasthan United in a Group B fixture at Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, August 25.

East Bengal FC began their Durand Cup 2022 campaign with a goalless draw against the Indian Navy. They looked out of touch in the first half and created a lot of chances in the second half, but weren't able to convert. The team will hope to come out strong against Rajasthan United in this short tournament.

Rajasthan United, on the other hand, defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 in their previous match. They will be hoping to continue their good form as they look to upset some big names to qualify for the next stage of the tournament. Rajasthan United will have a good shot at qualifying if they bag all three points in this fixture.

In terms of team news, Naorem Mahesh Singh suffered a knock against the Indian Navy and is likely not to feature in this match. The team, however, will have Charalampos Kyriakou available. The player wasn't registered before the Indian Navy game, but is now on the team list.

Rajasthan United, meanwhile, have a full squad available.

East Bengal FC vs Rajasthan United FC head-to-head

This will be the first time the two sides go head-to-head in any form of competitive football, thus the H2H remains 0-0 for now.

East Bengal FC vs Rajasthan United FC live streaming details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between East Bengal FC and Rajasthan United FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

East Bengal FC vs Rajasthan United FC prediction

Both teams will want to bag all three points from this fixture to climb to the top two spots in the table. East Bengal have won the Durand Cup for a joint-record 16 times and will want to make it 17, while Rajasthan United FC will look to make a mark in their competition debut.

However, going by their strong performance in their opener, Rajasthan United look likely to edge the former champions in their upcoming clash.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 1-2 Rajasthan United FC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee