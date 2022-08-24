ISL Transfers: Emami East Bengal's foreign contingent for the 2022-23 season

East Bengal's brief stint in the Indian Super League (ISL) has been dilapidated by their constant bickering with investors. However, after ending their partnership with Shree Cement earlier this year, the Torchbearers roped in multinational conglomerate Emami Group as their new investors.

The Kolkata giants will be hoping the new entity can rekindle the glorious days of the 100-year-old club. But going into the upcoming season, the Red and Gold Brigade will definitely need some work on and off the pitch to fight against the top dogs after two consecutive disastrous outings in the ISL.

Emami East Bengal started moving swiftly into the transfer market once they had officially signed an agreement between the two parties involved. In the ISL, East Bengal have had a few quality foreigners playing over the last two seasons. So on that note, let's take a look at the Red and Gold Brigade's foreign contingent for the 2022-23 season:

#6 Charalambos Kyriakou (Right-back)

Amid the flurry of foreign signings announced, the Cypriot right-back is one of the many fresh faces gearing up to don the red and gold colors. The 32-year-old is an experienced campaigner and he made 18 appearances for Doxa Katokopias last season.

Kyriakou has also represented the Cyprus national team and has made 11 appearances. The Cyprus international could become a crucial part of head coach Stephen Constantine's side owing to his solidity and versatility. He can even play as a left-back, a center-back and a wide midfielder.

#5 Ivan Gonzalez (Center-back)

Even without stepping on the pitch, Ivan Gonzalez has already become a fan-favorite in Emami East Bengal. The Spaniard has been a pivotal part of the FC Goa backline for the past two seasons.

The 32-year-old has played 36 matches for the Gaurs in the Indian Super League, registering 138 tackles, 119 clearances, and 48 blocks. The Real Madrid graduate also showed his prowess going forward, registering three goals and two assists in the same period.

Ivan not only does bring along incredible on-field qualities, the Spanish international is a born leader.

#4 Alex Lima (Defensive midfielder)

After joining Jamshedpur FC in the summer of 2020, Alex Lima became a crucial part of Owen Coyle's system. Last season, in the Red Miners' ISL Shield run, the Brazilian made 22 appearances, including 12 starts. From deep, the 33-year-old registered one goal and four assists.

The former Chicago Fire star completed 77.22% of his attempted passes. Playing behind the likes of Jordan O'Doherty and Cleiton Silva, who will be discussed later, Lima will be the one orchestrating the play from the middle of the park.

#3 Jordan O'Doherty (Central midfielder)

Jordan O'Doherty, 24, is yet to enter his prime years, but will give East Bengal fans a lot of hope, owing to his tender age. The Mallorca-born midfielder plied his trade at Australian club Newcastle Jets last season, featuring in 23 matches.

Although Jordan primarily plays as a central midfielder, he can also slot in as a defensive midfielder or an attacking medio. Meanwhile, the youngster went on to represent Australia in international football. He was an important member of the Australian U-23 squad.

#2 Eliandro (Center-forward)

The Brazilian forward started out his footballing career at local club Cruzeiro. The 32-year-old has represented multiple top-tier clubs throughout his career, including Sports Recife, American MG, Nacional, and Suphanburi.

However, since the announcement of the signing, questions have been raised about Eliandro's fitness. The forward last played in December 2021 and, as a result, may suffer from serious fitness problems.

In the Thai League, he played 70 matches, scoring 23 goals. He has won the Lithuanian Championship with Zalgiris and Maltese Cup with Birkirkara FC.

#1 Cleiton Silva (Center-forward)

After Ivan Gonzalez, arguably one of the most exciting and reliable prospects in East Bengal's foreign contingent is former Bengaluru FC starman Cleiton Silva. In the summer of 2020, the Blues roped him in to replace Manu Onwu. He has played 37 matches in the ISL so far and has scored 16 goals.

Cleiton has played as a shadow striker in Bengaluru, and is expected to combine well with Eliandro, who is more of a natural No. 9. However, last season, he was a bit out of form last season and most of his goals came from set pieces and penalties. Should that be a concern for Emami East Bengal? Only time will tell.

Edited by Ankush Das