Durand Cup 2022: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa preview, prediction and more

ISL 2021-22 Shield winners Jamshedpur FC will take on defending champions FC Goa at the Durand Cup 2022 to be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, August 26.

The Men of Steel haven't had a good campaign so far, losing both their fixtures. In a closely fought opener, the young brigade went down to Bengaluru FC 1-2 before losing 0-3 to Mohammedan Sporting.

FC Goa, on the other hand, lost their opening fixture 1-3 to Mohammedan Sporting before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over the Indian Air Force.

In terms of team news, both sides are known to have no injury concerns.

Speaking about the team's chances of qualifying for the knockouts, FC Goa head coach Deggie Cardozo said on Thursday:

"The way I see it, we know exactly what we need to do to qualify. We have been preparing accordingly and we hope to do well tomorrow. We did not get off to a fine start at the Salt Lake Stadium a few days ago, but we’re confident that it won’t happen again."

He went on to add that the players have had ample time to rest and that they are looking to grab all three points on offer:

"We’ve had a few days to prepare since our last match. The boys got ample time to recover and return to training. Our players are all fit and raring to go, and are aiming for nothing less than three points."

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other on 13 occasions. FC Goa have won eight, while the Red Miners have won four, with one game ending in a draw.

In the ISL last season, Jamshedpur FC scored a double win over FC Goa. The two sides also faced each other in last year's Durand Cup, where FC Goa ran out 5-0 winners.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa live streaming details

The upcoming Durand Cup 2022 match will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be live streamed on the Voot app.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa prediction

Both teams will need nothing less than a win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament. We can thus expect an all-out attacking game, with goals coming from both sides.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-2 FC Goa.

