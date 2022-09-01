Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC - 3 player battles to watch out for

Last season's runner-up Mohammedan SC will be up against Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC in Group A's top-of-the-table clash in the 2022 Durand Cup. The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata will host the clash on Friday, September 2.

With both sides already through to the knockout stage, this is essentially a contest to decide their quarter-final opponents. Group A toppers will take on Group D's second-place side Kerala Blasters FC, while Group A runner-up will play Group D winner Odisha FC.

Mohammedan SC, owing to their perfect record of three wins so far, only need a draw to seal the top spot. Bengaluru FC are two points behind the Black Panthers at the moment and will need to beat them to top the group.

On Friday, a battle for top spot!

Andrey Chernyshov's Mohammedan SC continued their fine form with a comfortable 2-0 win over Indian Air Force on Saturday. New signing Ousmane N'Diaye headed the Kolkata-based side ahead after half an hour and striker Rahul Kumar Paswan wrapped things up with another header in the 87th minute.

Mohammedan SC stamped their authority on the match from start to finish, echoing why they are one of the favorites to win the Durand Cup title this year.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, dropped their first points of the campaign with a 2-2 draw versus a resurgent FC Goa side. The Blues were two goals to the good at the break thanks to a splendid free-kick from Sunil Chhetri and a fine team goal finished off by Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Simon Grayson's side took their foot off the pedal in the second half. That allowed the Gaurs to claw themselves back into the game as they put two goals past Bengaluru's debutant goalkeeper Amrit Gope in the space of 11 minutes.

The draw means that the onus will be on Bengaluru FC to find the opening goal against Mohammedan SC on Friday. On that note, let's look at three key player battles that could define the contest.

#3 Abhishek Ambekar (MDS) vs Udanta Singh (BFC)

Mohammedan SC signed left-back Abhishek Ambekar to replace Manoj Mohammad, who left for Hyderabad FC. The move is already starting to pay dividends. Ambekar has started all three matches so far and has impressed with his crossing in attack as well as solidity at the back, underlining his capabilities as a complete full-back.

Ambekar's experience will be put to the test by Bengaluru FC's marauding winger Udanta Singh. The Indian international has been electric on the right flank, registering two assists in three games. Both Udanta and Ambekar thrive in clutch situations, therefore, this could make for a cracking duel on the flanks.

#2 Shaher Shaheen (MDS) vs Roy Krishna (BFC)

Shaher Shaheen was a rock at the back in the I-League last season as Mohammedan SC finished runner-up. The Syrian arrived in Kolkata last week for the new season, with coach Chernyshov giving him a 30-minute run-out against Air Force alongside his new centre-back partner Ousmane N'Diaye.

On Friday, the towering defensive pairing of Shaheen and N'Diaye will be in for a big challenge against the Bengaluru FC duo of Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri. Krishna, the Blues' new forward recruit, has already netted two goals in as many Durand Cup games, forming an encouraging partnership with captain Chhetri.

With Krishna operating as a center forward, his encounter with Shaheen in the final third could prove to be the deciding factor in the contest.

#1 Marcus Joseph (MDS) vs Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC)

The match-up between Marcus Joseph, the most clinical finisher in the I-League, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, arguably the best goalkeeper in ISL history, has all the makings of a remarkable battle.

Joseph was rewarded with Mohammedan's captain's armband after a superlative I-League campaign last season. In his new leadership role, he has often operated as a withdrawn striker, linking up with the midfield and threading passes to wingers Faiaz and Pritam.

Sometimes even the best can fail to crack the Sandhu code and the Bengaluru FC keeper will be hoping it's one of those days. He was rested against FC Goa in preparation for Friday's game in what will be the Indian international's first big test in his sixth season with the Blues.

