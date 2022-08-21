Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC preview, prediction and more

Carlos Santamarina’s Jamshedpur FC will look to get back strong after a defeat in their opening encounter when they take on I-League outfit Mohammedan SC in the ongoing Durand Cup 2022 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, August 21.

The ISL Shield winner Jamshedpur FC had a close-fought contest but went down 1-2 to a senior Bengaluru FC side. Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, picked up a 3-1 win over Durand Cup defending champions FC Goa.

Speaking about the inclusion of all the ISL teams in the Durand Cup, Mohammedan SC's striker Marcus Joseph, speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, said:

"For me, the results depend on how you play on a given day. I prepare myself to produce the best result on every match day. The ISL teams are good and so am I. If we stay focused and create enough chances, I’ll take those chances and make the most of them."

Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between these two senior sides in any form of competitive football. However, Mohammedan SC and Jamshedpur FC (R) have played each other in the I-League 2nd division.

Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between Mohammedan SC and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game can also be watched live on the Voot app.

Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction

Both teams have a good chance of winning the game. Mohammedan SC started off with a win and will look to continue their winning run and take one step closer to the knockouts. The young Jamshedpur side, on the other hand, showed glimpses of what they can do and will be looking for a positive result.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

