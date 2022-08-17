Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy preview, prediction and more

Match four of the Durand Cup 2022 will see former ISL champions Mumbai City FC take on the Indian Navy at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday, August 18.

Des Buckingham's Mumbai City arrive into this tournament after a three-week pre-season in Dubai and look all set for the fixture, which will also mark their debut in the tournament. The team has as many as six players who could be seen for the first time in sky blue.

The Indian Navy, on the other hand, will want to put up performances similar to the Kerala Premier League 2018-19 season, wherein they finished as winners of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the match, Buckingham spoke about the pre-season and said that it gave all players a chance to settle in and that his side is ready for the Durand Cup 2022 challenge.

“We had a really good three-week pre-season camp in Dubai before we came to Kolkata. It was a good opportunity for all of us to prepare and I think we have got ourselves in the best position possible. We played a few games in Dubai which gave the players time to settle in,” he said.

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy Head to Head

This will be the first time these two sides face each other in any form of competitive football.

The two sides are slotted into Group B alongside Emami East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan and Rajasthan United.

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between Mumbai City FC and Indian Navy will be broadcast live on the Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD and Sports18-Khel channel with the game will also be telecasted live on the Voot app.

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy prediction

The Islanders are a highly competitive side and are expected to come out winners in this fixture. However, in terms of fitness, they face a physically fit Indian Navy side and this calls for an interesting clash.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 3-1 Indian Navy

Edited by Ankush Das