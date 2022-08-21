Durand Cup 2022: NorthEast United FC vs Army Green FT preview, prediction and more

NorthEast United FC will look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns against Army Green FT in the Durand Cup 2022 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, August 21.

The Highlanders had a forgetful opening game, conceding six goals against fellow ISL side Odisha FC. Jerry Mawihmingthanga's brace (14′, 38′) along with Nandhakumar Sekar's goal (26′) put the Juggernauts 3-0 at half-time, In the second half, goals to Isak Vanlalruatfela (81′), Diego Mauricio (88′), and Thoiba Singh (90+1′) ensured a thumping win.

The NorthEast side have just finished signing a couple of new domestic faces and will be in a race against time to put up a strong and competitive squad ahead of deadline day.

Army Green, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the Durand Cup. They won the 2016 edition of the competition and were most recently seen in action during the last Durand Cup. They defeated Jamshedpur FC and Sudeva Delhi FC in the group stages before losing to Bengaluru FC in the quarter-finals 2-3 in an enthralling fixture.

NorthEast United FC vs Army Green FT Head-to-head

There are no records showing any previous meetings between the two sides.

NorthEast United FC vs Army Green FT Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between NorthEast United FC and Army Green FT will be broadcast live on the Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels, while the game will also be telecast live on the Voot app.

NorthEast United FC vs Army Green FT prediction

NorthEast United FC looked shaky in the first fixture, and this gives Army Green a great chance in the game. The Army Green side have a good mix of young and experienced players and will look to cause an upset.

Prediction: NorthEast United 2-2 Army Green FT

