Durand Cup 2022 schedule: Full list of knockout fixtures, timings, and venues

The group stage of the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup came to a close on Monday, September 5, setting up some lip-smacking fixtures for the knockouts. Quite like in pre-season fashion, some heavyweights failed to live up to expectations, while a few underdogs scripted quintessential Hollywood storylines.

Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC made their way into the quarter-finals from Group A, while Mumbai City FC and unlikely contenders Rajasthan United FC joined them from Group B.

In Group C, both Indian Super League (ISL) sides - Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC - made it through. Finally, in Group D, Odisha FC and the reserve side of Kerala Blasters FC moved to the quarter-finals.

Here are the fixtures and venues for the Durand Cup 2022 knockouts:

#1 Durand Cup quareter-final 1: Mohammedan SC (Group A1) vs Kerala Blasters FC (Group D2)

The Black Panthers have had their winning run wiped out by a draw against Bengaluru FC in their final group stage game of the tournament. However, Mohammedan SC finished atop the standings, thanks to their three consecutive wins earlier. They've looked like the side to beat throughout the initial stages and will hope to put in similarly impressive performances in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC's reserve side have stringed together inspired performances to make it out of Group D. But will the resilience and proactivity of the youth be enough to edge past MDSC? Only time will tell.

Timing and Venue: 6.00 pm on Friday, September 9, at the VYBK, Kolkata.

#2 Durand Cup quarter-final 2: Bengaluru FC (Group A2) vs Odisha FC (Group D1)

While Mohammedan SC hold a slight edge in quarter-final 1, the same cannot be said about the encounter between the two ISL sides - Bengaluru FC and OdishaFC.

The Blues concluded their group stage run with eight points from four games and bagged second spot. With Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna leading the line, Simon Grayson's side have been looking sharp in the Durand Cup.

Meanwhile, the Juggarnauts marauded past opponents in the group stage. They started their campaign by dishing out a 6-0 defeat to NorthEast United FC before besting KBFC, Sudeva Delhi FC, and Army Green.

Timing and Venue: 6.00 pm on Saturday, September 10, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata.

#3 Durand Cup quarter-final 3: Mumbai City FC (Group B1) vs Chennaiyin FC (Group C2)

Due to their superior squad strength, Mumbai City FC have been the absolute favorites right from the start of the tournament.

They started out their Durand Cup journey with a 4-1 victory over the Indian Navy before thumping Rajasthan United 5-1. However, they were soon held to a 1-1 draw by ATK Mohun Bagan and also suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of East Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Marina Machans began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against the Army Red and then lost 3-1 to Hyderabad FC before downing TRAU FC 4-1 in a must-win encounter.

On the final day of group stage matches, Chennaiyin FC sealed the qualification with a 2-0 victory over Neroca FC.

Timing and Venue: 6.00 pm on Sunday, September 11, at the VYBK, Kolkata.

#4 Durand Cup quarter-final 4: Rajasthan United FC (Group B2) vs Hyderabad FC (Group C1)

Perhaps the shock of the Durand Cup group stages was Rajasthan United FC securing a knockout berth from the group of death ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Rajasthan showed great fight and determination right from their opening game, beating ATK Mohun Bagan in a 3-2 thriller.

But ISL champions Hyderabad FC won't be slacking. They suffered a surprise loss in their final group stage game against the Army Red and will be hungry to return to winning ways.

Timing and Venue: 6.00 pm on Monday, September 12, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata.

Durand Cup 2022: Semi-finals and final timings and venues

Semi-final 1: Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 3 - (September 14, VYBK)

Semi-final 2: Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 4 - (September 15, VYBK)

Final: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 - (September 18, VYBK)

Edited by Samya Majumdar