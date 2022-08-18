Durand Cup 2022: Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 3 player battles to watch out for

The second fixture of the Durand Cup 2022 in Group D will see Kerala Blasters FC going up against I-League outfit Sudeva Delhi FC on August 19, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The first match of this group saw Indian Super League (ISL) outfits NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC squaring off against each other. The fixture witnessed the home side get thrashed 6-0 by the Juggernauts at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The two sides did not have an impressive run at the tournament in its previous edition, failing to get past the group stage. The two sides will be looking to kickstart their Durand Cup 2022 campaign on a high.

On that note, let's take a look at the three key player battles in Group D's second fixture at the 2022 Durand Cup.

#3 Chesterpaul Lyngdoh (SDFC) vs Vibin Mohanan (KBFC)

The young but experienced Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, who has plied his trade across various big names in Indian football, will be commanding Sudeva Delhi FC's midfield. The 24-year old started his professional career with Pune City FC and then moved to Churchill Brothers FC on loan.

He featured for Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan in the 2017-18 season and his most recent stint was with Real Kashmir FC. His experience will play a huge role in determining Sudeva's opening encounter in the tournament.

Former Indian Arrows midfielder Vibin Mohanan showcased his abilities in the I-League 2021-22 campaign as well as the recently concluded SAFF Championship. The youngster will be up against an experienced Lyngdoh but he is not someone to be underestimated. The 2021-22 campaign has been clear evidence of the young footballer's prowess.

#2 Abhijit Sarkar (SDFC) vs Adil Ashraf (KBFC)

The former East Bengal forward from Bandel, West Bengal, has been a treat to the eye with his darting runs into the opposition box. His ability to close down opposition defenders quickly after losing possession will add to his team's benefit during transitions.

The 22-year old netted twice in a span of 10 games for the Delhi-based outfit in the 2021-22 I-League season and could be considered a massive threat in the clash against Kerala Blasters FC.

Adil Ashraf, on the other hand, drew attention during the Developmental League and could have a massive role at the back defending against Sudeva Delhi FC's Abhijit Sarkar.

#1 Nishchal Chandan (SDFC) vs Subho Ghosh (KBFC)

Nishchal Chandan has been a rock at the back for Sudeva Delhi FC in the previous edition of the I-League. The tall centre-back will continue to bolster their backline in the 2022 Durand Cup against some of the pacy attackers of Kerala Blasters FC, especially someone like Subho Ghosh. His ball-playing abilities set him apart and made him a significant element of Sudeva Delhi FC's playing style.

Kerala Blaster FC forward Subho Ghosh was an important figure in Mohun Bagan's 2019-20 I-League winning campaign under Spanish gaffer Kibu Vicuna. Lauded by Vicuna, the Spanish head coach lured the young boy to Kerala Blasters FC during his tenure at the ISL outfit.

He also spent a season with SC East Bengal in the 2021-22 campaign. The Kolkata-born center forward is intelligent in the final third and is known to be a goal-poacher.

