East Bengal FC scripted a comeback win against NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup 2023 semi-finals in Kolkata on Tuesday, August 29. The Highlanders took a 2-0 lead with goals from Miguel Zabaco and Phalguni Singh before East Bengal struck back.

The Red and Golds reduced the deficit through Naorem Mahesh Singh in the second half and Nandhakumar Sekar made it 2-2 late into additional time to take the game to penalties.

Parthib Gogoi hit the crossbar from the spot during the shootout as East Bengal prevailed 5-3 on penalties. It is interesting to note that East Bengal's Prabhsukhan Gill saved the first spot kick by Parthib but the kick was retaken as the goalkeeper was spotted to be standing outside the goal-line.

Let's have a look at how each of the East Bengal players performed:

East Bengal FC player Ratings

Prabhsukhan Gill (8/10)

Gill rarely made any errors throughout the game, and was decent. He made some clean saves and collections, and did not commit any error.

Lalchungnunga (5/10)

Lalchungnunga was struggling to keep Parthib Gogoi and Romain Philippoteaux at bay in the first half. His late movement allowed Miguel Zabaco to score NorthEast United's first goal of the match.

The veteran defender had a game to forget. He was slow and ran out of ideas in most parts of the game. He could not have much impact for East Bengal and was subbed off early.

Mandar Rao Dessai (7/10)

Mandar Rao Dessai was heavily used as an attacking option by Carles Cuadrat. He was pushed outside and wide on several occassions to provide the crosses and deliveries from the left wing.

Nishu Kumar (4/10)

Nishu Kumar also had similar fate like his compatriot Harmanjot Khabra. He was comfortably beaten by the NorthEast United wingers and midfielders in the final third and was only on the field for 45 minutes.

Jose Antonio Pardo (3/10)

The Spanish defensive midfielder never managed to control the game at the back for East Bengal. He was struggling to keep up with the talented Indian midfielder Phalguni Singh and Mohammed Ali Bemammer in the middle half of the pitch.

Jordan Elsey (5/10)

Jordan Elsey lacked the leadership and composure to stabilize things at the back for East Bengal. The Spanish defender was outfoxed and outclassed on several occassions by the NorthEast United forwards.

Nandhakumar (8/10)

Nandhakumar was the hero for East Bengal in the semi-final. He scored the second goal for East Bengal in the 97th minute of the game. The Tamil Nadu winger also scored the final spot kick in the penalty shootout to win the tie for the Red and Gold brigade.

Saul Crespo (6/10)

The Spanish midfielder showed glimpses of brilliance in the first half but was mostly not at his best. The NorthEast United midfield was compact, sturdy and disciplined, which never allowed East Bengal to play through the middle areas, resulting in a forgettable game for Crespo.

Naorem Mahesh Singh (8/10)

Mahesh Singh was at the top of his game for East Bengal. He created several openings for East Bengal in the second half and it was his shot that took a deflection and went inside the NorthEast United goal.

Javier Siverio Toro (6/10)

The Spanish striker was not involved much in the game, since the Red and Golds barely manage to penetrate deep inside the NorthEast United defence.

Substitutes

The Brazilian striker played some quick combination plays with Mahesh Singh and opened up NorthEast United at the back in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Borja Herrera (9/10)

Borja Herrera was arguably the best player on the pitch for East Bengal in the second-half. His through balls, off-the-ball movements, and the knack of finding the gaps in the wider areas troubled NorthEast United.

The Spanish midfielder was on the top of his game and was instrumental for taking East Bengal over the line today.

Gursimrat Singh Gill (6/10)

The Punjab-based defender was a useful addition in the backline by Carles Cuadrat during the dying moments of the game. He kept a calm head and helped in the build up from their own half.

Mohamad Rakip (N/A)

