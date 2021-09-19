Durand Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC get away with a 2-2 draw against Delhi FC 

Delhi FC and Bengaluru FC shared the spoils with a 2-2 draw at the Mohun Bagan Ground in the Durand Cup 2021. Willis Plaza scored a brace for Delhi FC while Bengaluru FC got their goals from Sivasakthi and Bidyashagar Singh.

Bengaluru FC opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Ajith Kumar's shot from distance was parried away in haste by Delhi FC goalkeeper Lovepreet Singh. The ball ricocheted off Singh's gloves and fell to Sivasakthi, who was alert enough to smash the ball into the back of the net.

Willis Plaza on the mark again for Delhi FC

Ranjit Bajaj's Delhi FC made a change at half-time by bringing on Victor Phillip in place of Nikhil Mali. Phillip made an instant impact as his lofted ball found the head of Willis Plaza, who headed it on the run to equalize past Lara in the 58th minute.

Willis Plaza made it 2-1 four minutes later as Delhi FC hit Bengaluru FC on the counter. Plaza made a darting run down the right, and once the ball was in his path, he was never going to miss. Plaza found the far bottom corner to turn the game on its head.

The Blues introduced Bidyashagar Singh after going down to the Delhi League side. Singh replaced Leon Augustine and had an instant impact on the game. The East Bengal academy graduate connected with a Harmanpreet Singh cross and found the back of the net from a tight angle to make it 2-2 with fifteen minutes to play.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc



#DFCBFC #DurandCup2021 #WeAreBFC FULL TIME. The spoils are shared between the Blues and Delhi FC at the Mohun Bagan ground, and Group C will go down to the wire! 🔵 FULL TIME. The spoils are shared between the Blues and Delhi FC at the Mohun Bagan ground, and Group C will go down to the wire! 🔵



#DFCBFC #DurandCup2021 #WeAreBFC https://t.co/bmxS0Wo9hA

Also Read

The final ten minutes or so saw a surge in Delhi FC chances and the capital side could have easily made it 3-2. Sergio Barboza missed a sitter from close range, while Willis Plaza had a couple of chances to get his hat-trick. The Blues, at the other end, had a decent chance, but Harmanpreet Singh failed to finish. On the whole, Delhi FC fashioned the better chances, but Bengaluru FC held on for a point and the spoils were shared.

Delhi FC stay bottom of Group C with a solitary point from two games while Bengaluru FC solidify their position at the top of the group with four points on the board. Bengaluru FC will now face Indian Navy while Delhi FC have Kerala Blasters to play on the final matchday of Group C.

Edited by Prem Deshpande