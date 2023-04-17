East Bengal 2-2 Aizawl FC: Red and Gold Brigade player ratings as they let a two-goal lead slip again | Hero Super Cup 2023

East Bengal finished their Hero Super Cup 2023 campaign with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Aizawl FC on Monday, April 17, at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

The Red and Gold Brigade needed a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive. They seemed on course to do so after Naorem Mahesh Singh and Sumeet Passi scored inside the opening 22 minutes.

However, Aizawl slowly grew in confidence and got a goal back in the 41st minute through HK Lalhruaitluanga. L Lalchankwima then scored just three minutes after half-time to get his side level.

The result means Monday's second clash between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will determine who will go through to the semifinals.

Here are the player ratings for East Bengal from their Hero Super Cup 2023 contest against Aizawl FC:

Kamaljit Singh - 4/10

Kamaljit rushed out prematurely to gift the ball back to Aizawl for their second goal. His handling was sub-par and he failed to communicate with his backline on a number of occasions.

Tuhin Das - 5/10

Tuhin spent a lot of time in the attacking half, but didn't display enough quality when needed. He also left too much space behind him, which Aizawl exploited on a number of occasions in the second half.

Sarthak Golui - 5.5/10

Golui made a couple of errors in the second half and struggled to defend the space left behind by Tuhin.

Lalchungnunga - 6/10

Lalchungnunga bailed East Bengal out on a number of occasions, but was caught out of position for both goals.

Charis Kyriacou - 6/10

Kyriacou largely did his job defensively, but couldn't contribute much in attack, even though his passing was decent.

Alex Lima - 6/10

Lima played some good passes in the first half, including a splendid through-ball to set up East Bengal's opener. However, his impact waned once Aizawl began ramping up the pressure.

Mobashir Rahman - 7/10

Mobashir did his best to drive the Red and Gold Brigade forward and his work-rate was excellent. He seemed to be one of the only players whose energy and drive didn't reduce even after Aizawl's second goal.

Sumeet Passi - 6.5/10

Passi did well to jump high and score East Bengal's second goal amid a moment of Aizawl uncertainty. However, he also gave the ball away in the build-up to the I-League club's first goal.

The youngster saw a header blocked in the second half, but did little else after the interval.

Naorem Mahesh - 7/10

Mahesh timed his run extremely well to score East Bengal's opener via a deflection. He also set up a couple of good chances for his teammates in the second half.

Cleiton Silva - 5/10

Silva made a few good runs and his hold-up play was decent. However, his impact in the final third was largely absent and he couldn't inspire his troops after Aizawl drew themselves level.

VP Suhair - 6.5/10

Suhair couldn't get as involved as he would've liked to during his hour on the pitch. However, he still got the assist for Passi's goal with a lofted cross and a bit of help from Aizawl's goalkeeper.

Substitutes

Himanshu Jangra (Suhair 60') - 5/10

Jangra was largely a non-factor for most of his time on the pitch.

Jordan O'Doherty (Lima 71') - 5.5/10

O'Doherty's energy briefly helped prop up East Bengal's midfield play, but he also couldn't protect the ball as well as he should have.

Mohammad Rakip (Tuhin 88') - N/A

Rakip came on too late to leave his imprint on the match.

Thongkhosiem Haokip (Passi 88') - N/A

Haokip sent in a decent cross shortly after coming on, but didn't have time to do anything else.

