East Bengal 3-3 Hyderabad FC: Nizams player ratings from comeback draw | Hero Super Cup 2023

Hyderabad FC clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit to draw 3-3 with East Bengal in the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Thursday, April 13.

The Red and Gold Brigade got off to a phenomenal start in the match at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri. A defensive lapse saw Naorem Mahesh Singh run through on goal and score just four minutes after kick-off.

The Nizams responded in the 11th minute as Javier Siverio headed home from Halicharan Narzary's cross. However, East Bengal were back in front just six minutes later as VP Suhair thundered home a near-post finish after Gurmeet Singh saved Jake Jervis' effort.

Mahesh then made it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time, chipping the ball home after Gurmeet parried a cross back into the danger area.

Hyderabad responded brilliantly in the second half, with their substitutes Abdul Rabeeh and Borja Herrera playing their part. In the 67th minute, Rabeeh set up Herrera, whose swerving shot from distance was spilled by Kamaljit. Siverio followed up to slide home from an extremely acute angle.

Manolo Marquez's men then drew level 16 minutes later as Rabeeh showed a killer instinct in the box. Sarthak Golui blocked Aaren D'Silva's effort, but the winger responded brilliantly to smash the ball home, securing a point for his team.

Here are the player ratings for Hyderabad FC from their clash against East Bengal:

Gurmeet Singh - 5/10

Gurmeet didn't receive any favors from his defense for East Bengal's opener, but seemed to over-commit by coming too far out of his box. He then made an error for the Red and Gold Brigade's third goal as well.

Akash Mishra - 6/10

Mishra was involved in a fiery battle with Suhair in the first half before keeping him quiet in the second. He was largely solid defensively, but contributed very little in attack.

Odei Onaindia - 6/10

Onaindia pressed a little too high in the first half, leaving space behind him for the opposition to exploit. He was excellent in the second half, making a couple of crucial clearances with the score at 3-2.

Chinglensana Singh - 6/10

Chinglensana was caught flat-footed for the opener and allowed Jervis to get in front of him for East Bengal's second goal. He was more composed after the break as the Red and Gold Brigade's intensity dropped.

Nikhil Poojari - 6/10

Poojari didn't defend his flank well in the first half, with Mahesh enjoying a fantastic opening 45 minutes. However, he improved to put in a decent display in the second half, even playing a couple of decent crosses in the final third.

Halicharan Narzary - 7/10

Narzary delivered an inch-perfect cross for Siverio's first goal and was involved in Hyderabad's 83rd-minute equalizer as well. He beat his defender at will and was a threat all night.

Mark Zothanpuia - 4.5/10

Zothanpuia could not make the most of his opportunity. He was anonymous for much of his time on the pitch and failed to track Mahesh for East Bengal's third goal before being substituted at half-time.

Joao Victor - 6/10

Victor looked slow and tentative in the first half before finding some intensity getting back to his usual metronomic self after the break.

Joel Chianese - 6.5/10

Chianese played his part in Hyderabad FC's first goal, with his unintentional flick reaching Narzary in acres of space, and his passing was neat overall.

However, he missed a golden chance to test Kamaljit Singh in the second half by miscontrolling a pinpoint pass from Chinglensana Singh. The Aussie also blazed over from a good chance in the first half after Siverio forced Kamaljit into a save.

Javier Siverio - 9/10

Siverio's strikes were crucial for Hyderabad. He first scored with a solid header to draw his side level after they conceded an early goal. The striker then scored through Kamaljit's legs from an extremely narrow angle to make it 3-2.

In between those two goals, Siverio hit the post with a deflected effort and also forced a decent save from the East Bengal goalkeeper.

Rohit Danu - 6/10

Danu looked bright in the first half, setting up a couple of good chances for his teammates. However, his impact faded after the interval.

Substitutes

Abdul Rabeeh (Zothanpuia 46') - 7.5/10

Rabeeh played some fantastic passes and was involved in Hyderabad's second-half goals, scoring their third with a thumping finish. He made a couple of errors in his decision-making after getting into good positions, but still put in an impactful display off the bench.

Mohammad Yasir (Danu 67') - 7/10

Yasir added some creativity and pace to the Nizams' attacks and a tiring East Bengal defense found it difficult to deal with him.

Borja Herrera (Chianese 67') - 7.5/10

Herrera left his imprints all over this game. His swerving shot led to Siverio's second goal and his brilliant pass on the wing set Narzary free in the build-up to Hyderabad's third goal.

The Spaniard also forced an excellent save from Kamaljit with a free-kick, while seeing a couple of on-goal efforts blocked by East Bengal's defense.

Aaren D'Silva (Poojari 81') - 6.5/10

D'Silva was involved in the build-up to Rabeeh's leveler and was a constant presence in the final third.

Reagan Singh (Chinglensana 81') - 7/10

Reagan played a couple of excellent passes late on as Hyderabad pressed for a winner.

Poll : 0 votes