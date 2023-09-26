East Bengal FC 0-0 Jamshedpur FC: Red and Gold Brigade player ratings as they play out a goalless draw 

In an intense ISL clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC battled to a goalless draw on Monday. The match, full of action, saw both teams pushing forward in search of a breakthrough.

East Bengal had their fair share of opportunities, registering three shots on target in the first half. However, their efforts were thwarted by Jamshedpur's shot-stopper Rehenesh. In a crucial moment in the 40th minute, East Bengal had a chance to score, but Javi Siverio missed the opportunity to turn Borja Herrera's pass into a goal.

East Bengal's attacks looked smooth, thanks to their coach Carles Cuadrat's plan. It was clear from the start how well they had prepared. The Red-Gold Brigade's attacks and counters flowed throughout the match, with players exhibiting a strong understanding of their roles and responsibilities on the pitch.

The midfield duo of Saul Crespo and Borja Herrera controlled the game's tempo, while Nandha Kumar and Naorem Mahesh Singh delivered deliveries to Javi Siverio. East Bengal's full-backs Mandar Rao Dessai and Nishu Kumar added pace and creativity to their play.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC, under Scott Cooper's tutelage, resorted to counter-attacks. Daniel Chima Chukwu probed the home team's defense with his dynamic moves, while Alen Stevanovic played a pivotal role in their wide play.

The game ended with both East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC getting one point each. Even though the two teams had a tough time in the previous season, Monday's match showed their determination and hard work. Unfortunately, they couldn't find the finishing touch they needed to win the game.

On that note let's look at how each player fared for the hosts.

Player ratings - East Bengal FC

P. Gill (7.5/10): Prabhsukhan Singh Gill had a relatively quiet game, facing only one shot on target from the opposition. He did his job well by making a crucial save to deny the opponents.

Gill also contributed to starting the team's build-up from the back, showcasing his distribution skills. His solid performance ensured that the opposition's attempts were kept at bay.

Mandar Desai (7.5/10): East Bengal's experienced full-back Mandar Desai played a pivotal role in his side's defensive setup.

With three crucial interceptions and a well-timed tackle, he showcased his ability to read the game and make important defensive contributions. His presence added solidity to the backline.

Jose Pardo (7.5/10): Jose Pardo Antonio stood as a reliable figure in East Bengal's backline, having executed his defensive duties effectively with one crucial tackle, six clearances, and three interceptions.

His ability to disrupt opposition attacks and provide defensive stability was evident throughout the game.

Harmanjot Singh Khabra (6.5/10): While not having his usual standout performance, Khabra contributed with six clearances.

His consistency in the backline is generally a strong asset for East Bengal, even though he had a relatively ordinary day.

Nishu Kumar (8/10): Nishu Kumar's performance was a standout feature for East Bengal. His versatility shone as he excelled in both defensive and attacking roles.

He controlled the ball effectively in the first half, made some incisive crosses, and created goal-scoring opportunities. Nishu's dynamic presence added pace, power, and creativity to the wings.

Saul Crespo (8/10): Anchoring the midfield with authority, Saul Crespo delivered an impressive performance. He contributed significantly with five clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles.

Additionally, he created a chance and controlled the tempo of the game from the midfield.

Naorem Mahesh (7.5/10): Naorem Mahesh was very instrumental in East Bengal's attacking efforts. With accurate crosses and impactful runs, he added dynamism to the team's offensive play.

His ability to create chances and make penetrative runs was evident throughout the match.

Borja Herrera (8/10): Despite playing only 60 minutes, Borja Herrera had an instrumental role in East Bengal's attacking maneuvers. He created two goalscoring opportunities and delivered five crosses.

His impressive footwork and ability to drive the attack forward were crucial aspects of his performance against the men of steel.

Souvik Chakrabarti (6.5/10): Souvik Chakrabarti had a decent game, contributing defensively with two tackles and one interception. He also had a chance to score but missed the opportunity.

While not a standout performance, he provided stability in midfield.

Nandha Kumar Sekar (8/10): Nandha Kumar displayed creativity and initiative in the midfield. With three chances created and five crosses, he actively contributed to East Bengal's attacking plays.

His runs and ability to create goalscoring opportunities were evident.

Javi Siverio (6/10): Javi Siverio played the full 90 minutes but couldn't provide crucial contributions in terms of goal-scoring. In the 40th minute, he got an easy chance to score, but Rehenesh saved it.

In the 80th minute, he missed another golden opportunity to take a volley, completely missing his kick. Despite his presence, he had limited impact on the scoreline.

Substitutes:

Cleiton Silva (6/10): Cleiton Silva entered the match in the 60th minute but couldn't make a significant impact during his time on the pitch.

He had limited opportunities to influence the game and was unable to contribute significantly to the attack.

Mohammad Rakip (5.5/10): Mohammad Rakip didn't have a notable impact during his time on the field. He played a limited role in the proceedings and didn't make significant contributions to the team's performance.

Edwin Vanspaul (6.5/10): Edwin Vanspaul played for just 13 minutes but managed to make two tackles and put in a decent performance in his limited time on the pitch.

While his impact was minimal, he contributed defensively.

Guite (4.5/10): Guite came on as a substitute in the last minute of the match and had little opportunity to influence the game. His brief appearance didn't yield any notable contributions.