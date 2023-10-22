East Bengal FC 1-2 FC Goa: Player Ratings for the Gaurs as Victor Rodriguez's stellar performance helps Goa continue their winning streak

In a thrilling encounter, FC Goa secured their third consecutive victory in the 2023-24 Indian Super League season by defeating East Bengal FC 2-1. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar hosted this match on Saturday.

FC Goa had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 36th minute when Carlos Martinez found himself in a prime position, courtesy of a well-crafted move by Brandon Fernandes. However, Martinez's header missed the target, denying the visitors an early advantage.

East Bengal made the most of the Goan's missed chance, with Naorem Mahesh Singh capitalizing on a precise pass from Nandhakumar Sekar to put his team ahead just before halftime.

Goa faced a setback in the second half when Brandon Fernandes had to exit the game due to an injury. Despite this setback, Goa maintained their attacking intent and found the equalizer in the 73rd minute.

Victor Rodriguez's accurate delivery from a free kick found the head of Sandesh Jhingan, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Buoyed by the equalizer, the Gaurs continued to press forward with pace and precision. Martinez, in particular, showcased his creativity by setting up a fantastic goal-scoring chance for Rodriguez.

Positioned perfectly in the penalty box, Rodriguez calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner, securing the winning goal for FC Goa.

In the latter stages of the game, the visitors remained in control, dictating the tempo of the match and creating multiple scoring opportunities. Despite East Bengal's efforts to mount a comeback, Goa's solid defence held firm, denying their opponents any chance to level the scores.

Player Ratings: FC Goa

Arshadeep Singh (7/10)

Arshadeep Singh, the custodian, displayed commendable skills with three clearances, showcasing his ability to thwart immediate threats. However, his vulnerability was exposed during Mahesh Naroem's goal, revealing room for improvement in his positioning and anticipation.

Jay Gupta (7/10):

Gupta exhibited versatility, making two tackles, three clearances, and one interception. His attacking prowess was evident with seven crosses, reflecting his ability to initiate attacks from the back. While solid defensively, his impact in the final third could have been more pronounced.

Sandesh Jhingan (7.5/10):

Jhingan displayed his defensive prowess with one tackle, two interceptions, and five clearances. He also scored a beautiful header, sealing the winner for the Gaurs. While his performance was solid, it didn't meet his usual standards.

Odei Onaindia (6/10):

Odei Onaindia had a challenging start but managed to recover. His four clearances, one tackle, and one interception displayed resilience, but his initial struggles impacted his overall rating. Continued focus on consistency is essential for future matches.

Seriton Fernandes (6.5/10):

Seriton Fernandes executed his defensive duties adequately with one tackle and three clearances. His attacking contributions were notable, but the impact of his crosses was limited. Balancing defence with a more incisive attack could enhance his overall performance.

Raynier Fernandez (5.5/10):

Raynier Fernandez had a lacklustre performance, resulting in his substitution at halftime. His inability to control the midfield and make a significant impact highlights his struggles on the pitch.

Carl McHugh (7/10):

McHugh controlled the game's tempo effectively with three tackles and two interceptions. His defensive midfield role was pivotal, but a rash challenge resulting in a yellow card indicated a need for better discipline. Overall, his performance was commendable but marred by the disciplinary issue.

Brandon Fernandes (7/10):

Fernandes exhibited energy and creativity with seven crosses and one key chance created. Unfortunately, his impact was curtailed by an injury in the 50th minute, limiting his ability to influence the game further.

Victor Rodriguez (9/10):

Rodriguez stole the show with a goal and an assist, showcasing his clinical finishing and creative vision. His 85 per cent pass accuracy and four key chances created highlighted his influence in the attacking third, earning him a stellar rating of 9 as the match's standout player.

Udanta Singh (6/10):

Udanta Singh played his part but lacked decisiveness in his contributions. With only two crosses, he struggled to make a significant impact on the game. More assertiveness in attack is necessary for future matches.

Carlos Martinez (8/10):

Martinez displayed exceptional skills with two chances created and consistent threats in the opponent's box. His assist and ability to take on opponents made him a constant danger. His aerial duels and contributions on the wings underscore his significant impact.

Substitutes:

Rowlin Borges (7/10) :

Borges made a significant impact in the second half, effectively controlling the midfield and facilitating smooth transitions. His defensive work was notable for his pivotal role in the team's improved performance.

Paulo Retre (6.5/10)

Retre maintained a tight defensive hold in his brief 20-minute appearance. His consistent tackles prevented opponent attacks and for his impactful defensive contributions.

Boris Singh (7/10):

Boris Singh showcased his defensive prowess with crucial tackles and controlled the midfield. His attacking flair on the wings was evident through three crosses, highlighting his dual role effectively.