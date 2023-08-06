East Bengal FC 2-2 Bangladesh Army FT: Player ratings for the Torchbearers as they fail to hold onto 2-goal lead | 2023 Durand Cup 

The Carlos Cuadrat era at East Bengal FC started with a frustrating draw as Bangladesh Army FT staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to secure a point in the Durand Cup on Sunday.

East Bengal started with high intensity, and their attacking patterns under new manager Carles Cuadrat were precise from the outset. They had their first chance of the game as early as the fifth minute, with Javier Siverio managing to find the back of the net. But unfortunately, the goal was disallowed due to the striker's use of his hands to score.

The hosts gradually found their momentum and their persistence paid off around the half-hour mark. Nishu Kumar was fouled in the penalty box by Bangladesh Army, leading to a penalty, which debutant Saul Crespo confidently converted.

The Torchbearers continued to test the visitors’ defense, and 16-year-old Vanlalpeka Guite came tantalizingly close to scoring the second goal. But Siverio, who kept probing, finally got his goal, as his towering header from Khabra’s cross doubled the lead just seconds before the half-time whistle.

Although they showcased quality football, breaking through their opponents' defense proved challenging, particularly in the final third. However, a potential twist arose when Nishu Kumar received a red card for an off-the-ball incident, with over twenty-five minutes left on the clock.

With just five minutes left, Bangladesh FT halved the deficit and soon stunned the Red and Gold Brigade with an equalizer in the final kick of the game.

Carles Cuadrat and his team will undoubtedly be disappointed despite putting up a solid performance. On that note, let's look at how they fared against Bangladesh Army FT.

East Bengal FC player ratings

Prabhsukhan Gill [7.5/10]

Gill had very little to do until Nishu Kumar’s red card. He was unfortunate in conceding the equalizer as he made two excellent saves before Bangladesh Army FT scored. Nonetheless, he claimed crosses well, while his passing from the back was also admirable.

Nishu Kumar [6/10]

Nishu started the game in deeper areas but pushed forward as the game progressed. His run behind the full-back and his persistence eventually led to a penalty, which Crespo converted.

However, despite his solid performance, an unnecessary red card in the second half overshadowed his contributions.

Lalchungnunga [7/10]

With East Bengal maintaining dominance in possession, Lalchununga had relatively few involvements, but he kept things simple and effective when required. His passing was precise and his defensive skills were solid, as he showcased a reliable performance.

Gusmirat Singh Gill [7/10]

While Gusmirat Singh made a handful of crucial interceptions, he remained largely untested throughout the match, similar to his center-back partner.

Mandar Rao Desai [7.5/10]

Desai was energetic on the left flank, consistently making overlapping runs. His contributions allowed East Bengal to create overloads in the wide areas, and he impressively won numerous duels against Bangladesh Army's pacy wingers.

Saul Crespo [9/10]

Sitting in front of the defense, Crespo orchestrated the game from the first minute. His intelligent positioning, precise passing, and clever movements were a delight to witness.

Moreover, he demonstrated his goal-scoring ability by converting a penalty, opening East Bengal's account.

Haramanjot Khabra [6/10]

Khabra played in a midfield role, but he seamlessly alternated with Nishu Kumar in the right-back position. Despite turning 34 this year, he covered every inch of the pitch with the energy of a 20-year-old.

However, his late mistake will not go down well with East Bengal fans, as they conceded a poor goal.

Guite Vanlalpeka [7/10]

Vanlalpeka made his senior debut for East Bengal. The 16-year-old kept the game moving with short passes and displayed confidence on the ball. He had an opportunity to score in the first half, but Bangladesh Army's goalkeeper denied his effort with a remarkable save.

Nandhakumar Sekar [7/10]

Nandhakumar initially found it difficult on the right flank, but once Cuadrat shifted him to the left, he gradually found his rhythm in the game. Though Nandha missed a couple of potential scoring opportunities, he remained active and contributed significantly to East Bengal's attacks.

Naorem Mahesh Singh [6.5/10]

Mahesh, like his usual self, was lively and dynamic, as he constantly searched for that decisive pass. His seamless link-up play with Nandhakumar and Siverio added further flair to East Bengal's attacking prowess.

Javier Siverio [8/10]

Siverio’s start to his East Bengal career was certainly remarkable. The Spaniard played the role of a complete forward, as he brilliantly brought others into play, and eventually scored a towering header from a set-piece situation.

Substitutes

Borja Herrera [5/10]

Borja replaced Crespo and seamlessly fit into East Bengal's midfield. His ability to control the tempo of the game became crucial, particularly after the red card.

But while Herrera started well, he gave away the ball cheaply late in the game, which allowed Bangladesh Army to level the proceedings.

VP Suhair [6/10]

Suhair showed some good work rate and tracked back to provide support for Khabra when the team played with 10 players.

Mobashir Rahman [6/10]

Rahman had a nervy start, but he quickly found his rhythm and contributed to the game by maintaining the flow with precise passes.

Gunraj Singh Grewal [6/10]

Gunraj entered the game as a late substitute and was impressive with his ability to retain possession effectively.

Jordan Elsey [3/10]

Elsey's first touch was a poor clearance, which allowed Bangladesh Army to reduce the deficit. Despite this initial setback, there is no doubt that we can expect more promising performances from the Australian in the future.