East Bengal FC managed to overturn a two-goal deficit against NorthEast United FC to cement their place in the 2023 Durand Cup finals. After netting two late goals to level the score, the match extended to a penalty shoot-out, where the hosts beat NorthEast United with a scoreline of 5-3.

The Torchbearers displayed positive intent early in the game, but it was NorthEast United who took the lead against the run of play. From a set-piece situation, Phalguni Singh’s inch-perfect cross found an unmarked Michel Zabaco, who scored a towering header past Prabhsukhan Goll.

East Bengal had a couple of half-chances after the goal, but despite having a lion's share of the ball, they encountered difficulty in carving out chances against NorthEast United's resolute defense. The Highlanders, on the other end, looked dangerous on the counter-attack, but the half ended with a solitary goal.

The start of the second half mirrored the first, with the home team intensifying their efforts to level the score. However, it was NorthEast United who doubled their lead around the hour mark. A remarkable strike from Phalguni Singh nestled into the bottom corner of the net, effectively putting the game to bed.

However, East Bengal continued to pile on the pressure and it paid dividends with 12 minutes of regulation time left. Sual Crespo set up Naorem Mahesh Singh, whose tame effort deflected off Dinesh Singh and found the back of the net.

The drama was reserved until the stoppage time of the game, as Zabaco was sent off for a cynical challenge in stoppage time. The Kolkata Giants utilized the man advantage, with Nandhakumar Sekar scoring the equalizer in the 96th minute to force the game into a penalty shootout.

Going into the shootout, momentum was in East Bengal’s favor and they certainly capitalized on it. The Torchbearers converted all five penalties, while Parthib Gogoi was guilty of missing the decisive spot-kick for NorthEast United.

East Bengal FC will now face the winner of FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the finals of the Durand Cup.

On the other hand, NorthEast United can be satisfied with their Durand Cup campaign despite a disappointing loss to East Bengal. And on that note, let’s take a look at how the Highlanders fared in the semifinals.

NorthEast United FC player ratings

Mirshad Michu [7/10]

Mirshad was called into action very early into the game, and he showed his reflexes with smart saves from Javier Siverio and Lalchungnunga’s efforts. He made a couple more crucial saves and was protected well by his defensive unit until late in the game when East Bengal scored twice.

Dinesh Singh [8/10]

Dinesh Singh initially struggled to deal with Nishu Kumar, as he had little support from Albiach. However, his defensive positioning was astute, and he also prevented several crosses from the left flank.

Asheer Akhtar [8/10]

Akthar was a solid presence at the back for the Highlanders and he made no glaring mistakes. In addition to his no-nonsense defensive performance, his ability to read the game stood out.

Michel Zabaco [7.5/10]

Zabaco’s start to the game unfolded just as he might have dreamt of. He scored a sensational header to propel his team into the lead. The Spaniard acted as the leader at the back, consistently making timely interceptions in the penalty box.

His eventful night ended with a sending-off, as he was shown a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Siverio, which ultimately changed the course of the game.

Tondonba Singh [7/10]

Tondonba was the more attacking of the full-backs, as he was given license to support Parthib Gogoi. While he made tireless overlaps, his deliveries did not meet the standards. However, he was defensively solid, winning several duels against Nandhakumar Sekar.

Romain Philippoteaux [7/10]

NorthEast United’s skipper orchestrated proceedings from the middle of the park. Frequently picking out the runs of the wide players, he facilitated the Highlanders' progression into the final third through his accurate passing.

Ali Bemammer [8/10]

Sitting in front of the back four, Bemammer effectively restricted Naorem Mahesh Singh’s impact while also using his physicality to protect the penalty area, as he intercepted numerous crosses from the flanks.

Parthib Gogoi [7/10]

Parthib was a huge threat for East Bengal throughout the game. His movement behind the defense opened up space for his teammates, although his final delivery lacked precision.

The 20-year-old was unfortunate as he missed his spot-kick, which proved to be the difference in the end.

Nestor Albaich [6/10]

Albaich was lively early in the game, but he struggled to retain the ball in tight areas, while also demonstrating a lack of defensive support for Dinesh Singh. This prompted Juan Pedro Benali to replace him with Ibson Melo after the half-time break.

Phalguni Singh [9/10]

Phalguni Singh played in a front two alongside Manvir and his dynamic off-the-ball runs proved pivotal for NorthEast United. He assisted the first goal with a precise delivery to Zabaco, while also fulfilling his defensive duties.

The former Sreenidi Deccan man then scored a stunning solo goal to double NorthEast United’s lead. After wriggling past several East Bengal defenders, he unleashed a powerful shot that found the back of the net.

Manvir Singh [6/10]

Manvir Singh displayed remarkable energy and made excellent movements in the first half. Despite his defensive contributions, he fizzled out in terms of offensive output in the second half.

Substitutes

Ibson Melo [6/10]

Melo’s pace was a welcome addition to the side, as NorthEast United used him as an out-ball when they decided to defend deeper after taking a two-goal lead. However, his decision-making was largely poor.

Thoi Singh [5/10]

Thoi Singh did well to track back and defend the runs made by Nandhakumar, but like Melo, he struggled in the final third.

Gani Nigam [5/10]

Nigam worked hard when he came on, but NorthEast United needed more from the midfielder, who struggled to hold the ball and win his duels.

Pragyan Gogoi [6/10]

Gogoi was efficient in terms of carrying the ball from deeper areas in the late stages of the game. He also converted his penalty kick.

Gaurav Bora [4/10]

He added physicality at the back towards the end of the game, but it was his mistake that led to Zabaco’s red card. It was a poor display by the center-back.