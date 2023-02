East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: EBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 25, 2023

East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns in a Kolkata Derby to end their group stage campaign of the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday (February 25) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Despite qualification for the top six already sealed, this is a crucial game for Mohun Bagan, who need a win to finish third. That will mean they will likely take on Odisha FC and have home advantage for the first knockout game. They last featured in a 2-1 win against the Kerala Blasters.

Meanwhile, East Bengal are coming off a 1-0 win over a heavily rotated Mumbai City FC side in their last outing.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Debnath Mondal

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, Ningombam Engson Singh

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco

Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh, Sarthak Golui, Charalambos Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, VP Suhair, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jake Jarvis, Cleiton Silva

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23.

Date: February 25, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite East Bengal's recent win over Mumbai City, you'd have to call Mohun Bagan the favourites heading into this game. East Bengal are winless in the Kolkata Derby since 2019, and it will take them something special to break that streak.

Dimitri Petratos, Cleiton Silva, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Naorem Roshan Singh, Subhasish Bose and Asish Rai are the players I feel are the must-haves in this game. Cleiton Silva, Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous would be my preferred captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Jerry Lalrinzuala, VP Suhair, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Naorem Roshan Singh, Manvir Singh, Cleiton Silva, Dimitri Petratos

Captain: Hugo Boumous | Vice-Captain: Dimitri Petratos

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Naorem Roshan Singh, Liston Colaco, Cleiton Silva, Dimitri Petratos

Captain: Dimitri Petratos | Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva

Poll : 0 votes