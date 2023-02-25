East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will play their final Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 league match of the season when they lock horns in the all-encompassing Kolkata Derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, February 25.

Despite the disparity between the on-field performances of the two teams, the outpouring of emotion and nostalgia around the encounter will remain intact.

For East Bengal, they are well and truly out of any playoff contention but can reclaim the ninth position from Jamshedpur FC with a victory on Saturday.

Boosted by the confidence of defeating a massively-rotated Mumbai City FC side, Stephen Constantine's men will be hoping to grab their first derby victory in the ISL. League's joint top scorer Cleiton Silva will be leading the Red and Gold Brigade's attacking line.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will have a chance to confirm a top-four finish with a win. But Juan Ferrando's men have struggled in the league, having only won one of their last four matches. In their last game against Kerala Blasters FC, the Mariners came away with a crucial 1-2 victory.

East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

The two Kolkata Giants have previously locked horns on five different occasions in the ISL and ATK Mohun Bagan have won all of them. However, East Bengal FC will be eager to alter those numbers in their favor soon.

Matches played: 5

EBFC wins: 0

ATKMB wins: 5

Draws: 0

East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

EBFC: Cleiton Silva (12), Suhair VP (2).

ATKMB: Dimitrios Petratos (8), Hugo Boumous (4).

East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

EBFC: Kamaljit Singh (3).

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (8).

East Bengal FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: Kamaljit Singh (52), Vishal Kaith (60).

Most passes: Cleiton Silva (478), Pritam Kotal (694).

Most tackles: Jerry Lalrinzuala (26), Subhasish Bose (33).

Most touches: Jerry Lalrinzuala (842), Subhasish Bose (1256).

Poll : 0 votes