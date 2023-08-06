East Bengal FC vs Bangladesh Army FT prediction, preview, team news, and more | Durand Cup 2023

Following another disappointing campaign, East Bengal FC will hope to start their new season on a positive note when they face the Bangladesh Army in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group A fixture is set to be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, August 6.

There is a significant turnout expected, considering the Torchbeareres' new-look side, spearheaded by ISL-winning coach Carles Cuadrat. The Red and Gold Brigade will hope that this is the start of a new dawn, given their struggles in the past decade.

Last season certainly instilled a bit of hope for East Bengal, as they appointed former Indian national team head coach Stephan Constantine. However, the lack of squad depth and Constantine’s struggles to implement his vision, meant they finished ninth in the Indian Super League.

Recognizing the need for a rebuild, the club management has addressed the issue as they retained only nine players from the previous season. Additionally, they have signed several quality Indian and overseas players to enhance their chances of ending their trophy drought.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army FT suffered a crushing 5-0 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Though they started the game brightly, Mohun Bagan’s brilliance quickly subdued their efforts. Furthermore, playing with 10 men in the second half after a red card added to their challenges.

Despite these setbacks, head coach Abdul Razzaq will be hopeful for an improved performance against Mohun Bagan's rivals, drawing on the experience within the squad.

Both teams will be eager to prove themselves in this upcoming fixture and set the tone for their new campaigns.

East Bengal FC vs Bangladesh Army FT: Team News

East Bengal FC named a 26-men squad for the 2023 Durand Cup, comprising a perfect blend of new signings and young players. Their formidable squad depth makes them clear favorites to secure victory in this upcoming game.

East Bengal FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Kamaljit Singh, Aditya Patra.

Defenders: Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Tuhin Das, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Mohamad Rakip, Athul Unnikrishnan, Jordan Elsey, and Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas.

Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Vanlalpeka Guite, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Saul Crespo, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Mandar Rao Desai.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Vp Suhair, Javier Siverio, Jesin Tk.

On the other side, Bangladesh FC boast an experienced team, with several players who represent the national team. However, they will miss the services of Mohammad Rahman, who received a red card against Mohun Bagan. Head coach Razzaq is likely to make changes to his lineup following the heavy defeat in their first match.

East Bengal FC vs Bangladesh Army FC: Prediction

East Bengal FC are undoubtedly the favorites to kickstart their campaign with a victory. However, it will be interesting to see how Carles Cuadrat shapes his side, especially considering the presence of several new signings.

But the squad's remarkable quality suggests that they are poised to dominate their opponents. However, Bangladesh Army FT are likely to have learned from their previous defeat against Mohun Bagan, possibly opting for a defensive setup to limit East Bengal's creative players' space and chances.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 3-0 Bangladesh Army FT